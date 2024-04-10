Imperial supes, tribe blocks a third attempt to mine gold on sacred lands

Imperial County supervisors have declined to uphold an environmental approval for gold mining on tribal lands and rare habitat in the county's eastern edge. That means the Fort Yuma Quechan Tribe has won for a third time in its battle against gold mining on its sacred lands.

The supervisors voted March 19 to deny the Oro Cruz exploratory gold mining project in the Cargo Muchacho Mountains, about 35 miles north of Yuma. The project was proposed by Canadian mining company Southern Empire Resources, known as SMP, on land that had been previously mined.

The Oro Cruz project area is within the Picacho Area of Critical Environmental Concern, which encompasses 183,970 acres of public land and contains important cultural resources and historic properties, including the Tumco historic gold mining district.

The area also serves as a critical habitat for desert tortoises and a movement corridor for wildlife species, including bighorn sheep and mule deer.

In August 2023, the BLM approved the gold mining exploratory drilling project — which included reclaiming the lands disturbed by drilling holes in the project's 20-acre footprint — over the tribe's objections. According to a news release from the tribe, the county has jurisdiction over the reclamation planning process.

The county originally voted to approve the project, but Quechan appealed that decision. The March 19 vote upheld the tribe's appeal.

"So I support mining, but I felt like it (the project documentation) was very weak, and I couldn't support it," said fourth district supervisor Ryan Kelley. "During the hearing, I found out their identified water sources were not avaialable, they're for an RV park in Yuma City."

In addition to the tribe's continued statements that any development in the area would damage cultural resources, questions about the source of water needed for the drilling and the restoration process were raised by the Center for Biological Diversity.

Special report: Indigenous people find legal, cultural barriers to protect sacred spaces off tribal lands

Tribe breathes a sigh of relief

Quechan officials hailed the latest defeat.

“Like many tribal nations, we consistently find ourselves having to defend the integrity of our homelands, our spirituality, and the deep cultural roots we have in this area," said Quechan Tribal Councilman Jonathan Koteen. He thanked the supervisors for taking tribal voices and sovereignty seriously.

Quechan Councilwoman Gloria McGee thanked the environmentalists for assisting the tribe in pointing out flaws in the mining company's documentation. She also thanked the county for "finally listening to our concerns and taking seriously the important historical perspective Native people bring regarding stewardship of traditional cultural property."

This is the third such project halted by the 4,000-member tribe with lands in Arizona and California.

The Glamis Mine, which would have caused severe damage to nearby Indian Pass, the Running Man geoglyph and many other cultural assets like prayer circles, trails and other geoglyphs, was quashed in 2001 after a 14-year-long effort by the Quechan people.

In 2020, another effort by a Canadian gold mining company to open operations just east of the Picacho environmental concern area was stopped by the tribe, which says it's determined to preserve its sacred and culturally important spaces from not only gold mines but ATV tracks gouging out geoglyphs, and campers defiling prayer circles and damaging the sacred viewscape.

SMP did not return emails asking for comment on the county's action.

'Snake's blood': Quechan Tribe prepares for a fight over a gold mine on ancestral lands

National monument proposals to protect tribal religious and cultural areas

The tribe is calling for the creation of a new 390,000-acre national monument to protect Indian Pass and other culturally important lands along the Colorado River.

The proposed Kw’tsán National Monument would incorporate Quechan sites like the Indian Pass Area of Critical Environmental Concern, Pilot Knob (or Avikwalal), the Singer Geoglyphs, Buzzards Peak and the existing Picacho Peak Wilderness. It would also be the southern end of a multitribal cultural landscape that would connect the proposed Chuckwalla National Monument and Spirit Mountain in the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument.

The tribes have also called for co-management of any such monuments.

Quechan elder Preston Arrow-weed shares stories and sings songs on BLM land at Indian Pass in California on Jan. 30, 2021. He does not want the proposed gold mining claim to ruin the land he and his tribe find sacred.

Quechan elder Presto Arrow-weed, who testified at the supervisors' meeting, said the proposed monument is a good idea but a time-consuming process. He also said that he thinks SMP will try to start the process again.

He recounted what he told the supervisors and others at the hearing: "If they discovered gold at Mount Rushmore, would they trash the place?"

Arrow-weed also said tribal members had conducted a ceremony in the area. "At the end, we burn everything" used in the ceremony, he said.

"The smoke went everywhere and it went to Oro Cruz.

"It's sacred to us."

Debra Krol reports on Indigenous communities at the confluence of climate, culture and commerce in Arizona and the Intermountain West. Reach Krol at debra.krol@azcentral.com. Follow her on X @debkrol.

Janet Wilson, senior environment reporter for The Desert Sun, contributed to this report.

Coverage of Indigenous issues at the intersection of climate, culture and commerce is supported by the Catena Foundation.

My articles are free to read, but your subscriptions support more great reporting. Please consider subscribing today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Third gold mine turned down on sacred Quechan lands in Imperial Co.