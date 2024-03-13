Imperial County supervisor candidate told people she was offered $500,000 not to run

A candidate for Imperial County supervisor told several people she was offered up to $500,000 to not run for the seat, multiple sources told The Desert Sun. Diahna Garcia-Ruiz refused the payment, they said, and was on the ballot in the primary last week for District 2, where incumbent Luis Plancarte had chosen not to seek another term.

Votes are still being counted a week later, but election results as of Tuesday showed Garcia-Ruiz in second place with almost 30% of the vote to Martha Cardenas-Singh's 43%. Ashley Bertussi was at 27% and in third place, 127 votes behind Garcia-Ruiz. If no one receives over 50% of the final tally, the two top vote getters will compete in the November election.

Garcia-Ruiz at first brushed off the offer when asked about it by The Desert Sun, then said, "I don't want to confirm or deny that." She added, "I am working with someone, that's why I don't want to ruin the investigation," and in another call said, "There is an ongoing investigation."

Neither Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez, the California Attorney General's Office nor the San Diego regional office of the FBI, which investigates Imperial County cases, responded to requests for comment. But investigators for the district attorney have contacted Garcia-Ruiz twice, two sources said.

Three sources who spoke directly with Garcia-Ruiz — a high-ranking county official; an Imperial County business development consultant; and Tim Kelley, the head of the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation — said in separate interviews that she told them she answered a knock at her door and was offered a $250,000 cashier's check by "a family friend" not to run for county supervisor, shortly after she publicly announced her intention to seek the seat on Nov. 29. Two of the three said when she declined, the person told her they could arrange to pay her as much as $500,000.

At the time of the offer, Cardenas-Singh had announced her campaign but Bertussi had not, a source with knowledge of the timing said.

Bertussi did not respond to a request for comment regarding the half-million-dollar offer to her opponent. In a brief phone call, Cardenas-Singh said: "I have not heard anything about it."

Neither of Garcia-Ruiz's two election opponents has been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with the matter.

‘They came to her house’

A half-million-dollar offer not to seek office would be striking anywhere, but is particularly extraordinary in an impoverished county with a per capita income of $21,216, according to U.S. Census data, and with a nearly 19% unemployment rate, compared to 3.5% nationally.

Garcia-Ruiz, who has worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Imperial County for more than three decades, is the postmaster of Heber, a low-income, 98% Latino unincorporated community where she has lived most of her life.

No one offered concrete evidence of who made the offer, and a state elections official and another expert said it's also unclear whether such an offer would be illegal, saying it would depend in part on the timing and who furnished the cash and made the offer.

Kelley, executive director of IVEDC, a nonprofit that works with businesses interested in building or expanding projects in the county, said he had an already scheduled meeting with Garcia-Ruiz about student internships in late February. He had heard rumors about the large check offered to her, so he asked her how her campaign was going. He said she first told him someone had been wrongly texting and calling her saying she needed to remove campaign signs she had on their property.

Kelley then said he asked Garcia-Ruiz about the monetary offer.

"I said ... 'I heard from several people, that you were offered money not to run ... is that true?' and, and she said, 'Yes, it is true.'

"She would not tell me who the person was," said Kelley. "When the person came to her door, she knew that person ... they came to her house, and they offered her a check."

He said the man then told her it was payment to not run for the supervisor's seat, and she said, "I can't take this." He said Garcia-Ruiz told him that she was uncomfortable with the situation and wondered if it was a set-up. Kelley said she told him that after she declined the check, the man said, "Well, I've been told I need to go back with a number that you will accept," and after she said she wouldn't take any amount, he replied, "I can go as high as $500,000."

"And she says, 'I'm not going to do that.' And she was pretty disturbed about it. And I think she then notified some other people,'' Kelley said.

Kelley said he told her it was "a serious matter" and advised her to go to the county district attorney and the FBI and advised her, "Don't lie, don't embellish anything, just tell them the truth, and let them investigate."

Kelley said he had also called the FBI "several times" about the situation, and had not received a response.

The business consultant, who said he did not want to be identified because it could jeopardize his, his clients' and possibly relatives' livelihoods, told The Desert Sun a slightly different version. He said Garcia-Ruiz told him she at first thought the check was a $250 campaign donation, but when she looked more closely, she saw it was for $250,000, and the man who presented the check told her it was for her to not run. When she declined, he said Garcia-Ruiz told him the man said, "They knew that would be your reaction, so they authorized me to increase it to $500,000."

Garcia-Ruiz's two opponents in the race were Cardenas-Singh, the former mayor of El Centro and UC San Diego's assistant director of California Student Opportunities and Access Programs, who publicly announced her candidacy in October; and Ashley Bertussi, a principal at her family's manufactured home business, Pioneer Affordable Homes, who has served on the El Centro Planning Commission for five years.

The county registrar website states Cardenas-Singh filed paperwork to run on Nov. 13, Bertussi filed to run on Dec. 5, and Garcia-Ruiz filed her papers on Dec. 6.

Is it illegal to pay someone to not run for office?

Both Kelley and the business consultant said they believe the check was an attempted bribe. But the timing of the offer and who arranged it and made it to her could be critical in determining whether it was actually illegal.

A Fair Political Practices Commission spokesperson told The Desert Sun that there was nothing in the state's Political Reform Act prohibiting someone from paying an ordinary person not to run for office. If she had already taken action to be an official candidate, such as requesting registration papers from or filing them with the county registrar, starting an official campaign committee, or opening a bank account for contributions and expenditures, then various laws might apply, he said. It could not be immediately determined when Garcia-Ruiz picked up filing papers, or created a campaign committee or bank account.

In particular, if a public official at any level of state or local government either presented the check to her, or was involved in furnishing it to be presented to her, they could run afoul of state conflict of interest civil codes, and possibly criminal codes, he said. Less clear is whether the fact that Garcia-Ruiz holds two unrelated elected offices, on a local school board and the county's central Democratic Committee, would make the offer a conflict, a bribe, or other crime.

"We pursue Administrative and Civil law, we do not have legal authority or jurisdiction for criminal law. But DA’s and the AG do obviously have that authority and jurisdiction," said the spokesperson, Jay Wierenga, in an email.

University of Southern California Professor of the practice of public policy, law and governance Frank Zerunyan said that was all correct.

"It's very odd, to say the least," he said of the offer. "I mean, theoretically, if it's a private transaction, as bad as it looks, from a legal perspective I don't know what jurisdiction the Fair Political Practices (Commission) would have, in order to step into it."

"It would be hard to regulate this, assuming that it is between two private citizens," Zerunyan said. "An individual has constitutional rights to spend their money the way they wish. First, your property is constitutionally protected. Second, spending money under the Constitution is considered an expression. If someone who spends money, for whatever reason they deem necessary, the Constitution protects them as a form of expression," he said.

He noted the Citizens United case decided by the U.S. Supreme Court established that businesses and other groups have a First Amendment right to spend money in support or opposition to candidates. In that case, the court struck down contribution restrictions imposed by Congress.

District attorney involvement

Two sources said Imperial County district attorney investigators had spoken with Garcia-Ruiz about the allegation, but said she had declined to identify who had presented the check to her. The business consultant said she declined to provide the information because "she was afraid."

USC's Zerunyan said someone can be compelled to testify if they have knowledge of a possible crime, including who committed it or was an accessory, but said the bar could be high to convene a grand jury for such an offer. "This is not a banana republic; we don't convene a grand jury for no reason. ... Based on what you've told me ... I frankly don't know what crime it would be."

Even though Garcia-Ruiz is an elected official, he said it could be tough prosecute such a case as a bribe, both because the monetary offer was declined, and because it was related to a position she was seeking, not a favor related to a post she now holds.

Zerunyan said that while he is a lawyer, he is not a criminal attorney. He said anyone who received such an offer could absolutely raise it as a campaign integrity issue if they wished. (Zerunyan, also a longtime city council member in Rolling Hills Estates in Los Angeles County, said he has not had to raise money for campaigns and had never received or heard of such an offer being made to a candidate not to run.)

The county official who said Garcia-Ruiz had confirmed to him that she was offered a $250,000 cashier's check not to run said, "It's very concerning ... who, and for what for what purpose, would someone want to pay that amount of money for a county board seat?"

