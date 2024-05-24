Impeached KY prosecutor gets prison time for seeking nude photos from defendant

A former Kentucky prosecutor has been sentenced to three years and five months in prison for his conviction in a case in which he solicited sexually explicit images from a woman and helped her on her criminal charges.

The sentence for Ronnie Goldy was the maximum under advisory guidelines.

Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves sentenced Goldy in federal court in Lexington Friday morning.

Reeves said Goldy violated the trust voters placed in him by electing him to prosecute crimes.

“He’s not shown respect for the law by his actions,” Reeves said at the hearing.

Goldy, 52, was commonwealth’s attorney for Rowan, Bath, Menifee and Montgomery counties from 2013 until he resigned in February 2023 as state lawmakers considered whether to remove him from office.

Ronnie Goldy

The Senate went on to unanimously convict Goldy in March, the first impeachment hearing and trial conducted in the Kentucky Senate in 135 years.

Federal authorities accused him of doing favors for Misty Helton, a woman with an extensive record of criminal charges that included receiving stolen property, theft, assault and drug trafficking.

Among other things, Goldy allegedly lied to a state judge in seeking Helton’s release from jail; pushed to get her car released after it was impounded in a criminal case; got court dates continued for her; and suggested to another prosecutor that he reduce a drug charge against Helton.

In return, Goldy repeatedly asked Helton to send him nude photos and explicit videos of herself, a grand jury charged.

Goldy denied soliciting explicit photos and videos, but a jury convicted him of all 14 charges in the indictment, including honest services wire fraud.

That was a charge that he defrauded the public out of the honest services he owed as an elected official and used electronic communications in the crime.

Goldy’s attorney, Michael Curtis, said Goldy will appeal the conviction.

Reeves ordered Goldy to report to prison June 24.

This story will be updated.