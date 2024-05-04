IMPD: Man shot and killed Saturday near 38th Street in Indianapolis

A man was shot and killed early Saturday following an incident just west of the Indiana State Fairgrounds, according to police.

Indianpolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 600 block of East 38th Street just after 12:35 a.m. Saturday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services transported the man to an area hospital where he died shortly after arrival, according to police.

Homicide detectives have detained a person related to the incident. Anyone with additional information can contact IMPD Detective Katie Gourley at katie.gourley@indy.gov or call 317-327-3475. People can also share anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

