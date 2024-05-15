IMPD involved in shooting near Eagle Creek: What we know

Indianapolis police investigating a shooting at 6311 Watercrest Way were also involved in a shooting at the residence May 15, 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Few details were immediately available. The scene is unfolding within a cul-des-ac in the 6300 block of Watercrest Way near Eagle Creek on the city's northwest side.

The shooting involving police came less than an hour after another shooting was reported at the location. A person was reportedly shot in the abdomen but police said they were "awake and breathing" in an email to media.

No officers were injured.

IMPD officers are on scene of an incident in the 6300 block of Watercrest Way.



There was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured. Media staging to come.



This is the third shooting this month involving local police departments. On May 1 a Beech Grove Police Department officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife while responding to a child custody dispute.

Then on May 2, Indianapolis police responding to reports of an armed person in the 3900 block of Broadway Street, near 38th Street and North College Avenue, shot and killed 35-year-old Lemar Brandon Qualls. A 911 caller said the man was on her porch and pointed a gun at her face, and another witness said the man pointed the firearm at officers, Chief Chris Bailey said at the time.

The shooting comes a month after Mayor Joe Hogsett and Bailey announced the Department of Justice would conduct an extensive review of shootings by police after a sharp spike in 2023 when officers were involved in 17 shootings that killed or injured someone.

