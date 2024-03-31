IMPD: Female shot, killed in apartment on east side

TechCrunch

This week in AI, I'd like to turn the spotlight on labeling and annotation startups -- startups like Scale AI, which is reportedly in talks to raise new funds at a $13 billion valuation. Labeling and annotation platforms might not get the attention flashy new generative AI models like OpenAI's Sora do. For example, labels to train an image recognition model might take the form of markings around objects, "bounding boxes" or captions referring to each person, place or object depicted in an image.