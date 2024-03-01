Impaired driver in Pima County struck, killed infant in stroller, court documents say

Court documents allege Colton Frank Ortiz was under the influence on Tuesday when he hit and killed an 11-month-old infant in Flowing Wells.

At about 8:30 p.m., the Pima County Sheriff's Department received a call of two people lying in the street near Ruthrauff Road and Kain Avenue just north of Tucson.

Court documents say Ortiz, 32, was driving eastbound when he struck the infant girl being pushed in a stroller as her family was crossing the street.

A parent of the infant also was hit by Ortiz's vehicle but did not suffer serious injury, court documents say.

The infant would later die at the hospital.

Deputies in court documents say Ortiz was driving without his headlights at the time of the collision, according to eyewitnesses at the scene.

A responding officer said Ortiz had red and bloodshot eyes and that he refused to answer questions.

Ortiz was arrested and charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault, and aggravated under the influence.

His bond was set at $200,000.

Deputies said the death and collision were still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Impaired driver in Pima County hit, killed infant, court documents say