Impaired driver charged with murder after hitting, killing pedestrian in Concord: Police

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An impaired driver has been charged with murder after Concord Police said he struck and killed a pedestrian Friday afternoon.

The deadly accident happened at 1:27 p.m. Friday, May 17 on Davidson Highway/NC 73 near Winecoff School Road.

Concord Police said the victim, John Lee Stevenson Jr., 35, of Concord, was walking west on Davidson Highway when he was struck by a Nissan Titan pickup truck.

Stevenson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said impairment was a significant factor in the deadly collision.

The driver of the pickup truck, David Royce Brown, 41, of Concord, has been charged with habitual impaired driving and second-degree murder.

He is currently being held at the Cabarrus County Jail without bond.

