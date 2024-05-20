Service impacted as work to stabilize Del Mar bluffs along LOSSAN railway moves into next phase

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — As the multi-year project to stabilize the Del Mar coastal bluffs connecting Southern California by rail continues, Pacific Surfliner service on certain days will be impacted for the next two years as crews begin the next phase of work on Sunday.

The Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) railway connects the Southern California coast by train. The Amtrack Pacific Surfliner connects San Luis Obispo County with San Diego County.

In San Diego, the LOSSAN Corridor passes over six coastal lagoons, along the coastal bluffs, through Camp Pendleton and six cities — Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, and San Diego.

Several track closures because of bluff failures in Del Mar and San Clemente have plagued the reliability of the train system in recent years.

The SANDAG and NCTD project to stabilize portions of the coastal bluffs in the City of Del Mar along the LOSSAN Corridor has moved into phase 5.

The next phase of work will be happening in various locations along the LOSSAN rail tracks on the upper and lower bluffs and the beach between 15th Street and the bridge at N. Torrey Pines Road in Del Mar.

Starting Sunday, May 19, the construction in Del Mar will impact Pacific Surfliner service for the next two years — there will be no service to Downtown San Diego’s Santa Fe and Old Town San Diego stations on Sunday evenings, Monday mornings and evenings, and Tuesday mornings. View the travel advisory here.

SANDAG noted the construction will not impact daily rail service or beach access.

Phase 5 Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization Map showing stabilization efforts, new sea walls and construction staging areas (Photo courtesy SANDAG)

According to SANDAG, in this next phase, construction crews have started building sea walls below 11th Street. More support columns and drainage improvements will be added, along with new retaining walls, erosion control measures, and native plants.

SANDAG says flaggers will be present to safely direct anyone walking nearby while crews transport equipment to and from the work area.

The project update says most construction work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and during prescheduled nights and weekends, but work hours will depend on tidal levels.

Work will include drilling holes, installing piles (or underground support columns) in the holes, and pouring concrete in an effort to protect the base of the bluffs from erosion.

The three-year Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization program will include a total of six new seawalls.

According to SANDAG, the project is critical to protect the bluffs in the event of earthquakes, large storms, and sea level rise.

SANDAG says Phase 5 will cost around $88 million, funded through state, federal, and local sources as work to stabilize the cliffs continues until they find a more long-term solution.

Over the next two decades, SANDAG plans to construct nearly $1 billion in improvements to the LOSSAN Corridor, including double tracking, stabilization of the Del Mar Bluffs, and rail line relocation.

