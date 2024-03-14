Impacted by fire at West Boca High School that knocked out power? Tell us about it.

A fire in front of West Boca High School on Tuesday night knocked out power to the campus for the entire school day Wednesday, March 13, according to the Palm Beach County School District.

The fire started at a power pole located outside the school around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The entire pole, which supported power lines, was on fire when firefighters arrived.

A fire rescue spokesperson said it took about two minutes to extinguish the fire after a Florida Power & Light Co. employee disconnected power from the pole. No one was injured.

However, it took crews from FPL all day Wednesday to fix the problem — forcing the school's 2,300 students to attend classes without air conditioning and chow down on bagged lunches because the school's kitchen couldn't function.

School board member Frank Barbieri commended principal Edmund Capitano for his handling of the post-fire response at a school board meeting Wednesday night.

"Obviously we couldn't just send them home without notice to their parents," Barbieri said. "(Capitano) was able to make sure that everything went well in a school that had no power or anything today. ... We have great principals in this district and he's one of them."

Capitano first alerted parents to the issue at 6 a.m. Wednesday, reminding them that classes would still go on as scheduled. He said in that email that he expected power to be restored by FPL by later that morning. But in a second email sent around 11 a.m., Capitano shared that FPL told him power wouldn't be restored until around 2 p.m. and that the school was operating on a generator.

In his comments Wednesday night, Barbieri added that the school had no electricity, air conditioning or computers throughout the day. State auditors visited the school to survey the situation and track down what caused the fire.

Emails to parents show that power was restored to the school around 3 p.m. on Wednesday after students had been dismissed for the day.

"Thank you for your patience and support of West Boca Raton community High School," Capitano wrote. "I want to give a shout out to our teachers and especially your children, our students who are the best in the county! Today they all demonstrated what it means to be a West Boca Bull. What a day! See you tomorrow! Go Bulls!"

West Boca Raton Community High School in, unincorporated Palm Beach County, Fla., in June, 2023.

West Boca High was built in 2004. Spring break is scheduled to begin on Monday.

FPL did not return a request for comment on what caused the fire or how it restored power to the campus.

Were you on campus with no power after fire at West Boca High?

Were you or your child at West Boca High the day the campus lost power? We'd like to know about it!

How were classes held? What did you do during the school day? Fill out the form below to tell us about the day.

We won't use any of your information without contacting you first.

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com. Help support our work, subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: West Boca High School fire knocked out power. What FPL, district say