What impact will Trump guilty verdicts have on the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee?

Former President Donald Trump became the first U.S. president convicted of a crime Thursday when he was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in a New York hush money trial.

A jury convicted Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels, in the lead up to the 2016 presidential election. He is expected to appeal.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced just four days before the Republican National Convention is set to begin in Milwaukee. It wasn't immediately clear how Trump's July 11 sentencing will affect the Milwaukee convention where he is expected to officially accept the Republican Party nomination for president on July 18.

The RNC will take place July 15-18 in downtown Milwaukee.

Here's what we know so far:

Will Trump be able to come to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention?

Each felony count of falsifying business records could carry a maximum sentence of four years. But New York caps sentencing for Class E felonies at 20 years, USA Today reports.

That said, any jail or prison sentence that Trump may receive would most likely not take effect until after his appeal, so probably following the November election. Several New York legal experts told USA TODAY that Trump is likely to face only probation because he is a first time felon and was convicted of a non-violent crime.

That means Trump should still be able to come to Milwaukee in July for the RNC.

Can Trump accept the Republican nomination for president as a felon?

The U.S. Constitution does not prohibit convicted felons from being elected president.

There are actually only three requirements for being president: the candidate must be a "natural born" citizen, at least 35 years old and a resident of the United States for at least 14 years.

So Trump should be able to accept the GOP nomination for president in July at the RNC in Milwaukee.

Will this change security plans for the Republican National Convention?

Since the Trump trial verdict announcement on Thursday, some Milwaukee residents have raised concerns about increased safety threats coming to the city.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said that in the months leading up to convention local officials have worked on bipartisan efforts to increase security grants for large-scale national conventions.

In March, Congress signed a bill to allocate $150 million to Milwaukee and Chicago for security costs at the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention.

"We'll continue to have the convention here. We're welcoming people coming to Milwaukee, having the opportunity to tell a story of diversity, and opening the doors to other political, business, and sports events in the city," Johnson said.

Officials offered little comment on how Trump's sentencing will influence protest monitoring and other security concerns at the RNC.

The mayor said the Secret Service along with the police department and other law enforcement agencies have been working diligently to prepare for the event.

But State Sen. Latonya Johnson, a Milwaukee Democrat, expressed concern about guns being allowed within the security footprint for the convention.

"This is home to over 500,000 people and we have a commitment to make sure that the people are safe," she said. "And, we know that having additional guns in an area that's already encompassed by so much gun violence is not smart."

How are Milwaukee Democrats responding to Trump’s conviction?

On Friday, May 31, Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and State Sen. Latonya Johnson, celebrated the launch of Black Voters for Biden at Milwaukee’s Sherman Phoenix. The initiative aims to strengthen Black voters' commitment to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

All three elected officials criticized Trump’s rejection of the guilty verdicts and called his statements an attack on the justice system.

“This is the same Donald Trump that called for the death for the Central Park Five, five black young men even after they were not guilty. He still put full page ad in the paper calling for them to be punished,” Moore said, referencing Trump’s calls for the death penalty for five men who were wrongfully accused of raping a woman in New York City in 1989.

During the event, Moore contrasted Trump and Biden by speaking about the former president's history of racist comments about the Black community and raising concerns about his investment in the area following the unfulfilled Foxconn development deal that was negotiated during Trump's presidency.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Trump felony convictions and the RNC in Milwaukee. What we know.