The impact of insurance companies cutting ties with NJ health care providers in is real

Regarding "New Jersey's healthcare costs will soon plummet. Here's why," app.com, May 31:

On behalf of the physicians of South Jersey Radiology Associates and Larchmont Medical Imaging, the practices mentioned in Michael Busler’s op-ed, which praises Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield for cutting ties with practices like ours, we take issue with his perspective as he missed telling his readers the full story.

Imagine you are an employee who has been working at a company for a long time. All your performance reviews are very positive, and you are clearly one of the best employees in the company. Despite your strong performance, and while your company continues to bring in increased profits year after year, you have not had a pay raise in seven years. Your expenses continue to increase through inflation, and you realize that you must approach your employer about a raise to keep up with your cost of living. You finally summon the courage to ask for this raise, and instead of listening and engaging in a discussion, your employer responds that you need to take a pay decrease to remain at the company.

How would you feel in this situation? What would you do?

Sadly, this is the situation we found ourselves in with Horizon.

SJRA and Larchmont have been the premier provider of radiology services in Southern New Jersey for over 50 years. We are the region’s first providers to receive the Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence designation and the only non-hospital Designated Comprehensive Breast Imaging Centers accredited by the American College of Radiology in the area. Thousands of patients rely on our services each year to find the answers they need for important medical diagnoses or to understand if the treatment they or their loved ones are using is working.

By failing to keep SJRA and Larchmont in its network, Horizon has limited patients’ ability to access radiology services at our 16 convenient, free-standing locations, including four dedicated women’s centers, that serve as an alternative to higher cost hospital-based imaging. Rather than reducing costs as the author suggests, the result for many patients will be imaging costs that are as much as five times more expensive as they seek care in hospital outpatient departments. They will also likely experience longer wait times for an appointment, which is a major concern for patients screening for breast cancer or getting follow-up imaging ordered by a physician.

The healthcare industry, like most other industries, is burdened with increased cost pressures from rising operational expenses required for providing high quality care to our patients. SJRA and Larchmont have made considerable investment in advanced technologies that continue to make us a leader in providing high quality, cost-effective imaging services. However, our practices have not received a rate increase from Horizon for over five years for Larchmont and seven years for SJRA. When we decided that we needed to ask Horizon about a new rate which would reflect the significant increase in our costs of providing high quality care, they actually responded with a proposal that would be a significant rate decrease.

We are committed to advocating for you, your ability to choose your healthcare provider, and remain hopeful that Horizon will reconsider its position and negotiate with us in good faith.

This decision was not made easily. As physicians, we were, and still are, concerned about how an out of network status with Horizon would impact our patients that rely on us for answers. We’ve been negotiating in good faith to arrive at a common ground that considers the increasing cost of delivering the high-quality care our community deserves. However, no business can absorb unprecedented increases in operating costs and reduce prices at the same time.

While the author celebrates Horizon's move as a win for the free market, we must carefully consider the broader and longer-term consequences for New Jersey patients to be able to access the healthcare provider of their choice. We are committed to advocating for you, your ability to choose your healthcare provider, and remain hopeful that Horizon will reconsider its position and negotiate with us in good faith so we can ensure that healthcare remains fair, accessible, and of the highest quality for our community.

Dr. Kevin Barry practices with Larchmont Imaging Associates in Mount Laurel. Dr. Greg Goodworth practices with South Jersey Radiology Associates in Vorhees Township.

