What would be the impact of a hydrogen bomb dropped on Seoul?

An estimated 2 million residents of Seoul would be killed if a nuclear weapon of the same size as the device tested by North Korea on Sunday detonated above the South Korean capital.

As North Korea has gradually elevated the yield of its nuclear weapons, the US and South Korean governments have conducted repeated tests simulating the explosion of increasingly potent warheads on the city and its population.

A test carried out by the US Defence Department in 1998 - fully eight years before the North was able to carry out its first underground test - simulated the detonation of a 15-kiloton warhead over the US military's Yongsan garrison, in the centre of Seoul.

The bomb dropped on Hiroshima in August 1945 also had a yield of 15 kilotons and killed around 135,000 people.

In the South Korean scenario, every building within 500 feet of the epicentre would disintegrate and anyone within 1 mile would immediately suffer third-degree burns. An estimated 620,000 would die, either immediately or over the following weeks and months as a result of exposure to radiation.

From the magnitude of the seismic tremor more than 4,000 feet below the surface caused by North Korea's most recent test, South Korean analysts put the scale of the blast at around 50 kilotons.

An explosion of that weapon over Seoul would cause 2 million fatalities, the Chosun Ilbo reported, while the electromagnetic pulse would immobilise all electronic devices.

The paper pointed out, however, that the South Korean government has consistently under-estimated the power of North Korea's nuclear weapons, with the US, China and Japan all reporting that Sunday's test was significantly larger then 50 kilotons. Some estimate it to have been as much as 100 kilotons.

An explosion of that magnitude over Seoul would cause structures up to 1,200 feet from the point of explosion to "evaporate". Buildings up to 1.5 miles from the blast would melt or burn, the report suggests, while anything up to 7 miles away would suffer massive damage.

Anyone caught 2.5 miles from the explosion would suffer third-degree burns and "no living being would survive such a catastrophe", the report added.

An area of Seoul with a circumference of more than 2.5 miles would experience total destruction, with fires raging across a further 11 miles in all directions.

