Impact of density bonuses on Sarasota affordable housing still uncertain

A controversial developer incentive intended to address the rising affordable housing crisis is continuing to stir local debate, as opponents fear the new policy will exacerbate the issue rather than ease it as supporters predict.

Density bonuses, which are meant to entice developers into building affordable housing by providing extra height and units to developments that set aside a certain number of units as affordable, are at the center of the uncertainty. A recently implemented zoning text amendment will serve in part as a guinea pig for the premise in Sarasota, with three new districts along the major corridors of Fruitville Road, Washington Boulevard and parts of U.S. 41 including density bonuses for developers who decide to build within them.

These areas — dubbed mixed-use 1, 2 and 3 — are ideally desirable enough for developers to concede to the affordable housing requirements in exchange for prime real estate. Developers will receive triple density bonuses (up to 75 units per acre in mixed-use 1 and 2 and 105 units per acre in mixed-use 3) if they designate 15% of the bonus units as affordable, along with a height bonus of up to five total stories with 11% of the base units or 15% of the bonus units as affordable.

The Sarasota City Commission narrowly passed the policy on second reading at an April 1 special meeting, where Vice Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch and Commissioner Debbie Trice voted in dissent.

Some say the policy doesn't do enough for Sarasota affordable housing

The new zoning districts’ requirement of 15% of bonus units or 11% of total units for developers to gain the density and height benefits, Ahearn-Koch said, isn’t sufficient.

“We are giving the most density bonus away for the least ask of affordable housing,” Ahearn-Koch said. “We should be doing the opposite.”

The policy falls in line with Florida’s growing trend toward density bonuses — which, according to Inclusionary Housing.org, are now the most popular developer incentive nationwide. Elizabeth Strom, an associate professor with the University of South Florida’s School of Public Affairs, has seen several cities across the state offer them up to entice developers.

Municipalities have fixed amounts of land, so upping the affordable housing supply can’t involve physically growing the city, Strom said. Density bonuses, she said, instead boost supply by allowing developers to build bigger on certain parcels of land that already exist.

“We need to increase the amount of housing available, and one way to do that is to use the land we have more intensely,” Strom said. “Most communities aren’t going to be excited about up-zoning everything, and so instead governments tend to look at particular corridors or particular areas and allowing higher densities there.”

Will density bonuses create more Sarasota affordable housing?

Strom said the effectiveness of the density bonus policy is difficult to predict. Whether it works depends on the balance between the volume of the density bonus and the amount of affordable housing required to achieve it — or, an ask high enough to make a dent in the affordable housing gap with a density bonus high enough and a location desirable enough to keep developers interested in meeting that ask.

Ahearn-Koch pushed the city to pursue two key studies to more accurately outline the optimal ratio between density bonuses and affordable housing demand: a nexus study, which calculates how much affordable housing is needed for new development in an area, and a feasibility study, which measures the potential profitability of new development in relation to how much affordable housing it provides. She cited an online affordable housing calculator as a means to determine preliminary estimates.

According to most nexus studies, municipalities need to allocate between 10% and 20% of incoming units as affordable to accommodate new growth and the uptick in the need for services and utilities that come with it. A new business in the area, for example, would need a pool of employees to staff it — and those workers, Ahearn-Koch said, need places to live.

"Those new people are going to want their children taught by teachers, they're going to want to go to a hospital and be treated by a nurse," Ahearn-Koch said. "All new people create a whole new need for service, and all those people that are going to service them are going to create a need for affordable housing."

Strom said there’s no guarantee developers will acquiesce to a higher demand.

“Maybe they could ask for more. Maybe if they ask for more, then developers run the numbers and say, ‘Oh, there’s no profit in that for me,’” Strom said. “What you’re trying to figure out is how many units can developers offer without making a profit on those and still make a profit on the development.”

"Affordable" housing in Sarasota may still be too expensive

Still, Ahearn-Koch felt the numbers outlined in the policy were skewed and in need of adjustment. Not only are the affordable housing ask and the density bonuses imbalanced, she argued, but also the income required to qualify for affordable housing in the area.

A family of four must earn between 80% and 120% of the area median income to rent one of the future affordable units in the districts. This number, Ahearn-Koch said, is too high to be realistic for families in need of affordable housing.

Inclusionary zoning, which requires developers to allocate some of their projects as affordable units in certain districts, maybe a more effective solution to increasing affordable housing than density bonuses that only incentivize affordable development, Ahearn-Koch said. If the density bonuses remain as-is, Ahearn-Koch said, Sarasota’s new policy could hurt affordable growth more than it could help.

“If this is truly a crisis and we really want to do something, let’s really do something,” she said. “Let’s not give away everything that we have.”

Her motion to rescind the vote approving the new policy, which failed 3-2 at a May 6 commission meeting, was intended to put the numbers up for discussion again. Commissioner Kyle Battie — who, along with Mayor Liz Alpert and Commissioner Erik Arroyo, declined to rescind his vote approving the new district — said the new districts make more headway than any previous commission did on the affordable housing issue.

“I think that this commission and the prior commission has done everything we can to try to accommodate affordable housing,” Battie said.

