IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area sets new membership record. That means even larger grants.

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area hit another record this week, announcing its 2024 membership drive reached 1,208 members.

With each member donating $1,000 as part of membership, IMPACT 100 will this year will award $1,208,000 through 12 $100,670 grants to nonprofit organizations serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Those grants will be announced Oct. 13.

IMPACT 100 has awarded grants totaling over $16 million in 153 grants to nonprofit organizations in the Greater Pensacola Bay Area in the last 20 years. After awarding the 2024 grants in October, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area will have funded grants totaling over $17 million.

"It is my privilege to serve with the 1,208 members of IMPACT to support the nonprofits who do such important work in our community," said Kristin Longley, president of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. "The spirit of philanthropy is alive and well among us as demonstrated by the record-breaking number of women who have chosen to be a part of IMPACT 100 in 2024. Through our collective giving, we have already contributed over $16 million to the Pensacola Bay Area. This year we will add another $1.2 million to that grand total, continuing our mission of effective philanthropy.

“For over 20 years, the women of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area have supported nonprofit organizations through truly transformative projects that benefit thousands families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties,” Longley continued.

Grants are distributed in five focus areas: arts, culture and history; education; environment and recreation; family; health and wellness.

Membership is open to any woman, age 18 or over, who makes an annual tax-deductible donation (membership contribution) of $1,000 by March 1 of any calendar year. The entire contribution is used to fund grants. More information can be found at www.impact100pensacola.org.

IMPACT 100 will host a free nonprofit workshop and social for nonprofits considering applying for a grant on April 18th. The event will feature the dynamic Darrick McGhee. McGhee’s diverse background as an entrepreneur, lobbyist, pastor, and blogger brings a wealth of knowledge on driving positive change, particularly in Florida. Nonprofit leaders are urged to get more details and register for the workshop at www.impact100pensacola.org/nonprofit-workshop.

