'Immoral deal' why Gannon's Blasco lease is an economic, political and religious failure

While many issues constantly vie for attention, there is one in Erie today where we can make a real difference by taking a public stand for what is right. That is the issue of public space at Blasco Memorial Library being rented to a private, religious institution, Gannon University, for a rate far below market value.

There are many angles to this issue, you can read them in the archives of this newspaper and online therefore I won't repeat them here.

I believe that at its core, this is a moral issue which is why I must speak out. Many of us have signed our names to the petition to halt this deal, to rescind the lease so that Gannon University can move its Project NePTWNE to another site, one that is not taking public space for private use.

Blasco Library, in Erie, is shown near the city's bayfront on April 25, 2019.

I see this as a moral issue on several levels:

1. It is one more example of transferring wealth from public resources, sometimes the only resources available to those on the lower end of our economic spectrum, into the hands of private entities who already hold more than their fair share of wealth.

2. It amplifies the disintegration of democratic structures that rely on transparency and collective creativity to represent the common good as well as private enterprise.

3. By all appearances it is not reflective of Catholic social teaching or the Gospels, which should be the base from which Catholic institutions like Gannon University should operate.

The economic, political, and religious structures in our county have failed all of us in this situation. We desperately need moral leadership if we are to encourage citizens to question decisions that create further inequality and reject practices that fracture society rather than create paths to liberation and wholeness for all of us.

It takes courage to speak up for what is right, to seek creative solutions, to own up to a poor decision and make a change. We have become, to borrow the title of a book that would behoove the leadership of every college and university to read, "Excellent Sheep." The book's author is William Deresiewicz and the subtitle is "The Miseducation of the American Elite and the Way to a Meaningful Life."

It also takes humility to recognize that no one of us has the answer for all of us. Courage and humility demand that we ask why every situation is what it is. The challenge is heightened because we tend to surround ourselves with people who look like us and think like us and agree with us. We follow news feeds with algorithms that give us one viewpoint — ours. How then do we ever learn to think more deeply, to question more broadly, and to learn from others with different viewpoints? Public spaces like libraries are intended to serve just that purpose.

A lease can be broken. An architect can adapt to a change in location. But the failure of sticking with an immoral deal will, in the long run, do more damage to the character of those who uphold it than to those who suffer from it. There is still time to teach something far greater to our county and especially to our youth in the response to this issue.

If we do not model what is right at the local level, we will never be able to model what is right in larger, national, or worldwide issues. What we teach our children by our actions speaks much louder than what we say in our words. If we cannot admit that we mistakenly supported a poor decision, if we cannot say it is better to change course rather than stand by it, why should they listen to us or believe that growth depends on change and that it is possible to right a wrong?

Aspects of many issues facing us as a world community today are present in this one issue of giving public space to a private institution. How will citizens learn to question what it means to act with moral conscience when it comes to wealth and power around any issue if we let this one slide? What good is our Catholic education if it doesn't ask big questions and encourage critical thinking rather than blind acceptance? Where will we find moral leadership in the future? And Christian courage? And humility?

Linda Romey is the coordinator of communications and development for the Benedictine Sisters of Erie. These comments are her personal reflections.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Gannon's Blasco lease is economic, political and religious failure