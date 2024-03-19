Immokalee man, 93, fatally struck while walking in outside lane, authorities say

A 93-year-old Immokalee man is dead after an SUV, driven by a 23-year-old Immokalee woman, struck him, authorities say.

The wreck happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday along Experimental Road, near State Road 29, in Corkscrew, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said the SUV was traveling east on Experimental Road, approaching State Road 29, while the pedestrian was walking west, on East Experimental Road.

Authorities said the SUV collided with the pedestrian, who died on scene.

The pedestrian is one of at least seven people killed in Collier County crashes this year. Troopers said the driver was unharmed.

