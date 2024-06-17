‘Imminent risk of collapse.’ Miami apartment building engulfed in flames to be torn down

A South Florida apartment building consumed by flames last week — leaving more than 40 residents without a home — is on the verge of “imminent” collapse, officials said. Taking precautionary action, the City of Miami will demolish the structure Tuesday.

The city’s announcement Monday comes a week after Juan Francisco Figuero set ablaze Temple Court Apartments, a four-story complex, after shooting a worker there, Miami police said. It took 126 people to extinguish the flames, and 43 people — many of them low-income elderly — were displaced.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the June 10 fire was one of the worst in the city’s history.

The City of Miami noted the apartment building will be torn down for two reasons: the fire and the heavy rainfall South Florida has seen the last few days.

“The building has sustained severe damage, with the upper floors of the two wings currently supporting debris from the collapsed roof,” the city said. “These floors have also been exposed to the weight of recent rainfall, exacerbating the already dangerous condition.”

Officials warn it is in such a precarious state that “significant winds” could cause walls to collapse. Residents are barred from collecting personal items because of the “severe safety hazard.”

The demolition is set to begin at 7 a.m.