Imminent ‘Loss of Night’ Will Disrupt the Entire Planet, Say Scientists

Like clockwork, humans complain about the lack of sunshine as the winter months draw near. Some scientists, however, think we should be more concerned about the dearth of darkness. Night as we know it is dying, an international team of scientists said in a teleconference on Tuesday, as they discussed their research on the huge increases in light pollution around the world since 2012.

The concept of light pollution isn’t anything new, but we normally only think about it in relation to celestial events we want to see in the night sky, like meteor showers or passing comets. In the teleconference, the scientists, who published a study related to this work in Science Advances on Wednesday, pointed out that it’s time to start thinking about the disruptive effects of all that artificial light on the natural world around us.

“Since the first emergence of life, the biological world is organized to a large extent by natural cycles of variation in light,” said Leibniz Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries scientist Franz Hölker, Ph.D., a co-author of the new study.

“From an evolutionary perspective now, artificial light at night is a very new stressor.”

This is a graph of changes in artificially lit surface of Earth at night.

In the study, which used data gathered using the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer (VIIRS), the researchers found that there are increasingly more regions of the Earth that are lit with artificial light. The VIIRS data, collected as the satellite circled the Earth from pole to pole 14 times a day, showed that, between 2012 and 2016 the size of Earth’s artificially lit region grew at a rate of 2.2 percent per year.

Some countries got more lit than others. In most of the countries in South America, Africa, and Asia, radiance grew, whereas it stayed constant in the United States and Spain, countries previously labeled the Earth’s brightest. The only countries that showed decreases in radiance were Syria and Yemen, which the researchers pointed out are experiencing warfare.

This map from an unrelated study shows North America's artificial sky brightness as a ratio to the natural sky brightness.

The researchers are concerned that, if the increase in global radiance continues to grow at these rates, that it will have serious effects on the Earth’s ecology — and perhaps even on human biology.