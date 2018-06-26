Immigration Protesters Rally Outside Stephen Miller's Apartment

About 20 people gathered in front of White House aide Stephen Miller’s Washington apartment on Monday night to protest the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” approach to illegal immigration.

Miller, a key architect of President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies, was not home to welcome the demonstrators. He had accompanied Trump to a political rally in South Carolina.

The group chanted, “Say it loud, say it clear: immigrants are welcome here.”

"Say it loud, say it clear: immigrants are welcome here," shouts a group of about a dozen people outside Stephen Miller's apartment building in DC. #civilitypic.twitter.com/gLVHCAwvwf — #Thinker (@areta) June 26, 2018

The group also distributed “wanted” fliers featuring Miller’s face and missing persons fliers for the undocumented migrant children who had been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under the “zero tolerance” plan.

They are handing out these flyers to Stephen Miller's neighbors at the luxe CityCenterDC pic.twitter.com/OYmllt6JEj — Rachel Sadon (@Rachel_Sadon) June 25, 2018

In the face of withering criticism, Trump issued an executive order last week ending the separation policy. But reuniting children who already had been taken from their parents is proving no easy task.

The flier with Miller’s face said he is “guilty of kidnapping 2,500 children,” “crimes against humanity” and more.

A protester said he wanted Miller’s neighbors to know that an “evil man” lives in their building.

Protesters are protesting outside Stephen Miller's apartment right now pic.twitter.com/b8JS0QALOp — Rachel Sadon (@Rachel_Sadon) June 25, 2018

One of those neighbors grew annoyed and got into an argument with a protester, USA TODAY reported. But another building resident told the newspaper he supported their activism.

“I believe in what they’re doing. It’s terrible what the administration’s doing to children and their parents,” John Michael Gonzalez said. “They’ve left their countries fleeing persecution... the first thing (U.S. officials) do is take their children from them.”

Public confrontations against Trump officials have escalated in wake of the outcry against the administration’s tactics in enforcing immigration law. Protesters played audio recordings of migrant children in detention centers in front of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson’s home and drove her out of a restaurant last week.

Miller, who pushed for the family separation policy as a deterrence to illegal immigration, was also reportedly heckled while at a Mexican eatery.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, on Friday because of objections among staff members to various Trump policies.

Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colo.), who faces a potentially tough re-election battle in his Denver-area district, has called for Trump to fire Miller.

I’m glad the President ended the border separation policy, but there’s more work to do. I’m going to the border in TX myself this weekend to see the situation firsthand and learn more about what needs to get done. The President should put a General, a respected retired CEO.... — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) June 21, 2018

or some other senior leadership figure on the job of making sure each and every child is returned to their parents. And the President should fire Stephen Miller now. This is a human rights mess. It is on the President to clean it up and fire the people responsible for making it. — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) June 21, 2018