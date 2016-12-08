Immigration, disasters, borders: the essential Homeland Security Department

The Department of Homeland Security is the third largest US government department, pulling together 22 federal agencies with 240,000 employees (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)

Washington (AFP) - The Department of Homeland Security was created in the wake of the September 11 terror attacks to coordinate dozens of disparate government operations and better protect security in the United States.

But 14 years after the department was established in 2002, even the current Secretary Jeh Johnson admits its bloated bureaucracy is sorely in need of streamlining.

This will be the challenge for former Marine General John Kelly, US President-elect Donald Trump's reported choice to lead the department beginning in January.

The third largest US government department, DHS pulls together 22 federal agencies with 240,000 employees who do everything from patrolling the coastline and land borders to protecting the president and visiting dignitaries. Other duties include managing the government's response to natural disasters and administering immigration services.

It includes many agencies whose missions overlap, such as:

- Customs and Border Protection

- Citizenship and Immigration Services

- Coast Guard

- Federal Emergency Management Agency

- Transportation Security Administration

- United States Secret Service

- Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Trump's plans for the agency are focused on immigration and terror threats. First, he has promised to tighten up the border against illegal immigrants by erecting a multi-billion dollar wall along the US-Mexico frontier and expanding monitoring to cut the influx of people.

He has also promised to round up and expel millions of illegal immigrants, and design programs -- which would come under DHS -- to allow people to come back and work legally in the United States.

Secondly, he wants DHS agencies to be tougher in screening legal immigrants to prevent the entrance of those who could pose real threats as Islamic extremists.

Trump has blamed weaknesses in DHS operations for some of the domestic attacks such as the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 and the San Bernardino attack a year ago.

Kelly, who spent 45 years in the Marines, has held a range of positions from field commands in Iraq to political liaison in Congress before finishing his career as commander of the US armed forces Southern Command covering Central and South America.