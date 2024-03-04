Immigration clampdown harms American economy that desperately needs workers | Letters

I am glad the bipartisan Senate bill to regulate immigration by imposing further restrictions was defeated (“Johnson says Senate border security deal ‘didn’t work,’” Feb. 10).

A different approach may be better for our nation and for Wisconsin.

The United States, with our aging population, needs new citizens who contribute to our Social Security fund, who pay taxes and who bring different ideas and innovations to our industries. Wisconsin needs workers, precisely in the economic sectors that new immigrants are likely to fill.

I agree with Ron Johnson. Close border. We don't care for people already here.

Border deal scuttled: Move shows GOP lawmakers under the control of Donald Trump.

I just returned from the border. What I saw should trouble us all.

Wisconsin (and likely many other states) needs professionals too, like nurses, pharmacists and trades people. Why not fund programs to make it easier for those who practiced these professions in their home countries to be licensed/certified here? And for their children — the Dreamers.

Are we not shooting ourselves in the foot by our current approach?

Mary Krolikowski, Milwaukee

