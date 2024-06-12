Immigrants want to provide for their families; Republicans block solutions

Immigrants are largely trying to provide for their families

Most of us will do everything we can to provide for our families. We’ll move and change schools, neighborhoods, jobs, sometimes cities, states and even countries to do what’s best for our loved ones.

Immigrant Americans have always come here for the promise of freedom and opportunity. It’s the American dream known worldwide. My Irish and Swedish ancestors did this for me many years ago. Many Iowans have come here for this promise too. It’s what we do!

There are many real solutions to create a fair, humane immigration process that makes the border work. This new law, Senate File 2340, is not one of them!

Republicans block real solutions. They use fear to make conflict, chaos and unconstitutional arrests and deportations to distract us from the ways they abuse and exploit us all for their own private profit, personal political gain and the corporate profits of their big dollar donors.

That’s why the Iowa Movement for Migrant Justice, Escucha Mi Voz, Iowa City Catholic Workers and others marched and rallied to denounce this injustice as we work together to make Iowa a place we want to love and not leave.

Tom Mohan, Cedar Rapids

Caitlin Clark is still delighting fans

I was in Washington for a graduation and had the opportunity to see the Indiana Fever play the Washington Mystics. Number 22 jerseys worn by people in every shade and from everywhere. No one seemed concerned about the color of her skin or who she was dating. While the Mystics had a large contingent (as would be expected), most of the 20,333 fans, the largest in 20 years for a WNBA game, erupted each time one of Caitlin Clark’s seven trademark long-distance three-pointers dropped.

The game was moved to accommodate the crowd and was televised. Being from Iowa I loved the game. A 2-point win for the Fever. Tough and competitive, it was a joy to watch. Caitlin Clark, love her or not. She is raising the desire for young girls to play, for men and women to watch, and the monetary compensation and notoriety for the WNBA.

Steve Lame, Des Moines

The book ban law is a mess

What a farce it is, schools removing books and then reshelving them, some schools not doing anything, and lawsuits in response to the education law that bans books depicting sex acts from public schools and requires library materials to be “age-appropriate.”

Clearly, implementing this law has gone amok. Let us get back to what schools should be doing — teaching students — and not spending precious resources of money and staff time reviewing and banning hundreds of books. “An education is a terrible thing to waste.” Better yet, “A book is a terrible thing to throw away.”

Kevin Pokorny, Des Moines

Politically corrupt justice system is aided by lockstep news media

We continue to be informed by the media of mostly trespassers from Jan. 6 who have been prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to jail.

There was one death caused by the rally that day. The victim was an unarmed protester and damage was very minimal compared to the Black Lives Matter riots in the 2020 summer of terror when dozens of people were killed. There was also billions of dollars in public and private property damage, along with mass looting.

Has anyone read or heard from the media of any of these criminals from these riots prosecuted and sentenced to jail for these crimes? I haven’t.

Patrick Ropella, Mason City

Iowa should stop micromanaging our personal lives

On June 1 in Ottumwa, I was privileged to witness a gathering of Iowans from all walks of life brought together to support our freedoms. Participating with fellow Wapello County residents for a block party, we chose to ask members of the crowd “What does freedom mean to you?”

The answers ranged from “being yourself without judgment” to “other people’s beliefs do not override mine,” and “acceptance, reciprocity, community loving everyone,” as well as “being able to live in peace and raise my kids.” I believe these statements reflect the philosophy of all Iowans, not just the Ottumwa Pride Block Party attendees.

Unfortunately, Gov. Kim Reynolds and other MAGA Republicans are creating laws that block freedom, attack abortion rights, ban books and the freedom to learn, prohibit open dialogue, and most recently, plan to rewrite the history curriculum in the schools. If they are willing to attack these freedoms, what's to stop them from banning our right to gather and express ourselves? I fear the direction the governor and the legislature are heading could ultimately lead to the ban of the fellowship that I experienced at the Ottumwa Pride Block Party.

Together we can stop the attacks on our freedoms, our families and our communities. We need leaders that do not micromanage our personal lives. Our differences and our decisions are valuable and meaningful; united we stand!

Leslie Heemsbergen, Ottumwa

Farms, not lawns, are responsible for water problems

Regarding Des Moines Water Works asking residents not to water lawns due to rising nitrate levels (June 5): Stop watering lawns? The headline should be stop dumping waste in our waterways.

The idea that gardeners are the only thing standing between Des Moines residents and safe drinking water is absurd. Iowa legislators have spent decades knowingly enabling a water crisis of massive proportion — they can’t scapegoat it on Des Moines Water Works customers now.

A Food & Water Watch analysis found that Iowa factory farms produce a whopping 109 billion pounds of nitrate-laden waste annually. That’s 25 times the waste produced by our state’s human population. Barely a fraction is regulated; none is treated in a sewer system. Add to that the copious nitrate fertilizer used to produce corn and soybeans for factory farmed livestock feed, and the source of our nitrate contamination is clear.

There is so much more at stake with Iowa’s water crisis than a green lawn this summer. Nitrates are extremely dangerous to pregnant people and babies, and are a suspected carcinogen. The cleanup is costing Iowans money we don’t have — estimated at up to $333 million over the next five years.

Fixing Iowa’s water crisis will take more than turning off the tap. Iowa legislators need to pass the Clean Water for Iowa Act to rein in water pollution at its source — factory farms.

Michaelyn Mankel, Des Moines

Water is life

In some communities, swimming pools are empty and residents are urged to limit water use. If it hasn’t happened where you live, consider yourself lucky, for now. Water is life, it is essential for every aspect of our existence. Yet, greedy corporations are threatening this vital resource for corporate gain through CO2 pipelines.

Based on data from similar facilities and current ethanol usage, Summit's carbon capture facilities across Iowa will require 3.36 billion gallons of water annually, drawing water from areas already struggling to meet demands for surrounding ethanol plants, industry, and municipal use.

Iowa’s aquifers, particularly the deep bedrock ones, take hundreds or even thousands of years to recharge. Yet, 90% of water for ethanol production comes from these aquifers, compared to much lower percentages for other uses. Shockingly, the Department of Natural Resources continues to hand out water permits, putting our precious water supply at risk.

We must act now to protect our land and our water. The Iowa DNR must deny any water withdrawal permits for carbon capture and conduct a comprehensive study on Iowa’s aquifers. Iowans must act now to stop this pipeline water grab. We cannot afford to let giant corporations deplete our precious water resources.

Elizabeth Wearin, Red Oak

Primary election was cause for pride

I served as a precinct poll worker in our community during our most recent primary election. What I experienced gives me hope for the upcoming general election.

In our precinct, we offered three separate ballots, one each for Democratic, Libertarian, and Republican candidates. The voters we encountered were unfailingly courteous. pleasant, and understanding even when occasional issues arose. Many went out of their way to thank us for serving as poll workers. No one accused anyone of anything devious. Several parents brought their children to show them the simple, yet profound, responsibility involved in fulfilling their duty as citizens.

Admittedly, the November election will involve many more voters. I hope they bring the same patience, kindness, and courtesy as they did on Tuesday.

Well done, Iowa! Keep it up!

Jack Mithelman, Urbandale

Joni Ernst’s letter says both nothing and everything

The Register reported June 6 that Sen. Joni Ernst signing a letter in which she promised to “oppose and increases to non-security-related funding for this administration, or any appropriations bill which funds partisan lawfare” or political appointments.

First of all, what has changed? I see no change from what she promises in the letter from Ernst’s status quo.

Secondly, what does a verdict in a state court have to do with not representing her constituents by conducting a childish hissy fit?

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Marty Ryan, Des Moines

