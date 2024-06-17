Immigrant-owned businesses in New Bedford face problems. State agencies step up to help.

NEW BEDFORD — Language barriers, access to documentation and grants, difficulty marketing their businesses and the need for more business assistance in general continue to be among the challenges for immigrant-owned businesses in New Bedford.

At Our Lady of Angels Band and Cultural Center on Wednesday, 100 immigrant-owned business owners, community representatives, city officials and other stakeholders had the opportunity to compare notes about the challenges after roundtable discussions.

The participants split up to talk about the challenges they are facing and then presented their concerns to the state official charged with economic development in Massachusetts, as part of the focus on the impact immigrants have on the economy in the North End.

It's time to share following roundtable discussions at the Immigrant-Owned Business Roundtable Wednesday with Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao.

Focusing on the present and future

Executive Office of Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao said the goal is to help the community find solutions to problems and continue to succeed in Massachusetts, as opposed to states that are not as welcoming to immigrants.

“We’re very grateful to have the chance to be with you all today and celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month and really listen to hear what’s on your minds,” she said.

After hearing about many of the challenges immigrants face, Hao said the roundtable presentations provided her with a good opportunity to listen to their concerns. She agreed with the need to follow up and continue these conversations.

Gov. Maura Healey's proposed Mass Leads Act would provide resources for small-business owners, including technical assistance to businesses with 20 or fewer employees, with an emphasis on underservedmarkets.

Adelsa Mendes, MassDevelopment's TDI Fellow representing New Bedford, leads Wednesday's Immigrant-Owned Business Roundtable discussion.

Adelsa Mendes, the MassDevelopment New Bedford TDI, assured everyone that it won’t be the last time they will have the opportunity to meet. The Transformative Development Initiative is a program focused on accelerating economic growth in Gateway Cities like New Bedford.

Ward 2 City Councilor Maria Giesta offered her assistance as well to the owners of businesses on Acushnet Avenue and neighboring streets with any help they might need to succeed, and said they should be proud of how they stand up for each other.

Acushnet Avenue as an economic engine

Community Economic Development Center Executive Director Corinn Williams said she appreciated seeing all the immigrant-owned small-business owners and entrepreneurs enrich the economy in so many ways, creating thriving business corridors like Acushnet Avenue.

“Sometimes we overlook the importance of these commercial corridors as economic engines, but these immigrant-owned businesses not only create opportunities for new businesses, they also create a sense of belonging and a sense of place for people in the neighborhood, too,” she said.

She said their technical assistance team, led by Ken Rapoza, work hand-in-hand with immigrant-owned businesses to learn about what it takes to open up a business and overcome the challenges they face. There has also been discussion about the creation of a one-stop shop for community relations.

Director of Small Business Development Jabril Deeqo said the state wants to hear from small-business owners, not just on this day but every day.

“Please don’t shy away, your voice matters to us,” she said.

