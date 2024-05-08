Immigrant advocacy groups call out Albuquerque city council on policy proposal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city council proposal to change the city’s policy on undocumented immigrants is drawing backlash from the immigrant community. Those immigration representatives say the proposal would do more harm than good.

The proposal has immigration support groups on edge, saying it will damage Albuquerque’s standing as an immigrant-friendly city.

“If we were to pass the harmful resolution, we would actually hinder the progress that we’ve made as a community to build trust with our law enforcement partners to build trust in creating a safer Albuquerque,” said Jessica Martínez; Director of Policy and coalition building at New Mexico Immigrant Law Center

On Monday, Albuquerque City Councilors Brooke Bassan and Renee Grout introduced an amendment to the city’s immigrant-friendly policy. The amendment would allow the city to assist or enforce federal immigration laws should someone who is an immigrant, commit a violent crime such as murder or felony drug charges.

But some in the community oppose the change they spoke out at Monday night’s city council meeting. “Immigrants should have the same presumption of innocence enshrined in the constitution to defend themselves from criminal charges. The amendment would enable certain police officers to abuse their power and turn individuals over to ICE regardless of if the charges have been substantiated,” said one woman during public comment.

Immigration law officials argue the amendment does more harm than good saying law-abiding migrants fear their status may be impacted if they ever have to call the police or come in contact with them. The language in the amendment would not impact those who are here following the laws, only those breaking them.

“My biggest fear as an attorney is that this would just open the door for them to continue to live in fear, and that we would not be able to help as many people as we could,” said Martínez.

Crime is a major problem in the city, and councilors introduced the amendment to help curb it.

“There’s nothing in the current policy as it stands, that would prevent ICE from doing their job that would prevent law enforcement from doing their job, all of that exists today. They still hold people accountable every day for crimes,” Martínez said.

Martinez says she wished city council had come to immigrate advocacy groups before drafting the proposal. “Would love for city council and law enforcement to work with us to continue to elevate immigrant-friendly policies.”

The proposal is being heard in committee. It’s not clear when the council will consider it again.

