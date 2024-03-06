Get immersed in STEM this weekend at SC4's annual STEM Fest

St. Clair County Community College will be celebrating science, technology, engineering and math this weekend with STEM Fest.

STEM Fest is a full day of fun with hands-on exhibits and activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math. The free event offers attendees over 100 different experiences across multiple building on SC4's campus.

SC4 Chief of Staff Sarah Rutallie said via email that the college is hosting STEM Fest to encourage people to be interested in STEM, highlight SC4 opportunities in STEM and to celebrate the overall impact of STEM on the world.

"The depth and breadth of STEM is pervasive in careers and requires a major event to remind participants of the value of studying STEM at SC4," Rutallie said.

STEM Fest is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Exhibits can be found inside the Experience Center, Challenger Learning Center, Fine Arts Building and the SC4 Fieldhouse.

Rutallie said STEM Fest is funded through the generosity of donors, which is how SC4 is able to keep the event free to the public.

Some new things are coming to STEM Fest, including a Planetarium Experience, which will showcase SC4's new equipment from an enclosed planetarium used for teaching and learning. Also new this year will be exhibits and activities from Repatarium and Cranbrook.

In addition to the various experience across SC4's campus, there will be timed activities that require registration for participation. These experiences include the Interactive Challenger Tour, Evidence for Oxygen Lab, SC4 Planetarium Experience, Cranbrook's Dinosaur Program and Cranbrook's Matter and Energy Program.

People must register by Friday. Registration can be found on the SC4 STEM Fest webpage at www.sc4.edu/stem-fest/.

Returning favorites from last year's event include the SC4 Challenger Learner Center, health science exhibits, Nasr Museum and hands-on activities by the Mind Trekkers from Michigan Technological University.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: STEM Fest 2024 at sc4