'We are immensely grateful for his service': Kevin Quevillon to step down as CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Portage County

Kevin Quevillon will become director of organizational development for Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the Midwest region.

STEVENS POINT – Kevin Quevillon will step down from his role as CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County after 22 years.

According to a release from the organization, Quevillon will become director of organizational development for Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the Midwest region, providing support services to clubs throughout the state.

Quevillon started out with the Boys & Girls Club in 2002 at 29 years old. Since then, he has taken the dream shared by John and Patty Noel and other founding board members and led the program to grow to 11 locations throughout Portage County. Those locations include rural locations in Junction City, Almond-Bancroft, Rosholt and Amherst and two full-service clubhouses in Stevens Point and Plover, according to the release.

According to the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County, Quevillon established a collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to gain career experience, created 25 full-time and hundreds of part-time positions within the organization, engaged almost 200 volunteers annually, developed the Guided Pathways to Success Center and established the Endowment Fund of Boys & Girls Club of Portage County. Quevillon also helped the organization serve more than 84,000 free, healthy meals across all of its sites and established the Delta Dental Smile Club Clinic, offering free, preventative dental care to hundreds of children.

Quevillon also established the Portage County Taste of Wine & Cheese event in 2005 and was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin Hall of Fame in 2021, where he joins other local members, John Noel, Patty Noel and Mark Olinyk.

In the release, Quevillon said his time with the organization has been fun and gratifying.

“The success of our Boys & Girls Club would not have been possible without community support of this vision and financial support of our programming,” he said. “I thank the thousands of people who have been involved in whatever capacity through the years, and the tens of thousands of children who have been involved over the years, thank you too.”

Kevin Quevillon with children of the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County.

Quevillon will continue at the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County through July 19 to help with the organization’s transition.

In the release, Meg Erler, the organization’s president of the board, said Quevillon has been visionary and an exceptional leader for the club.

“His dedication and passion have profoundly impacted the lives of countless children and families in Portage County,” she said. “We are immensely grateful for his service and wish him all the best in his new role.”

