Imelda Staunton confirms third Downton Abbey movie is happening

Imelda Staunton has said the words that Downton Abbey fans have been longing to hear - another movie is on the way.

The veteran actress, 68, who played Lady Maud Bagshaw in the two big screen adaptations of the beloved TV period drama, has teased a third instalment is in the pipeline.

Appearing on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Wednesday, the Harry Potter star was quizzed by the DJ about whether it would be happening.

After nodding yes, Ball continued to push for answers, asking: “YES, What do you know? What can you say?”

“There will be the final film,” replied Staunton.

(Dave Benett)

“WOW, that’s pretty huge,” exclaimed Ball. “I hope we haven’t got you in trouble.”

“I don’t care,” the multi Olivier and BAFTA Award winner shot back.

The first film Downton Abbey was released in 2019, while the follow-up, Downton Abbey: A New Era, came out in 2022.

Ball also grilled her about whether she will be involved in the highly anticipated Paddington 3, to which Staunton confirmed she will be back as Paddington’s elderly relative Aunt Lucy.

Staunton will next be seen starring in the Dominic Cooke-directed West End revival of musical Hello, Dolly!, which is running at the London Palladium from July 6 to 14 September.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, Mame) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street, Mack and Mabel, Barnum), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time.

The cast also includes Andy Nyman (Ghost Stories, Fiddler on the Roof), Olivier Award winner Jenna Russell (Flowers for Mrs Harris, EastEnders), Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar, Dreamgirls, The Book of Mormon), and Harry Hepple (Follies, Romantics Anonymous).