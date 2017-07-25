Imagining Trump’s big, beautiful wall. You might have to.

An artist’s rendition of what President Trump’s proposed wall would like, according to his stated specifications. (C. Huff for Yahoo News)

The ever-evolving vision for the wall President Trump wants to build along the border with Mexico got some new details earlier this month, the latest in the growing list of specifications for meeting Trump’s signature campaign promise — which is still in need of a source of funding.

“One of the things with the wall is you need transparency,” said Trump, referring to the physical construction, not the political process by which it is authorized, designed and paid for. “You have to be able to see through it. In other words, if you can’t see through that wall — so it could be a steel wall with openings, but you have to have openings because you have to see what’s on the other side of the wall.”

Trump’s announced reasoning — that without transparency, someone might accidentally get hit with a 60-pound bag of heroin thrown from the opposite side — came in for some ridicule, but the idea was baked into the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service’s specifications months ago. “Incorporating a see-through component/capability to the wall that facilitates situational awareness but does not negate the requirements listed above is operationally advantageous” was the bureaucracy’s way of putting it in the request for proposals to design and build the wall. That bid solicitation served as an attempt to codify one of the central promises of the Trump campaign and administration.

“I will build a great wall ― and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me ―and I’ll build them very inexpensively,” said Trump on June 16, 2015, the day he announced his bid to run for president. “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”

View photos Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks to the media during a tour of the World Trade International Bridge at the U.S.-Mexico border in Laredo, Texas, July 23, 2015. (AP Photo/LM Otero) More

The height of the wall — at least as described by Trump — has varied considerably, apparently in response to his mood. In December 2015, replying to a question from a child who asked what the wall would be built of, Trump suggested it might be 90 feet high.

“I’ll tell you what it’s gonna be made of: It’s gonna be made of hardened concrete and it’s gonna be made out of rebar and steel,” said Trump. “You know, it’s so easy, that’s what I do. You ever see parking plank where they set plank and it goes 90 feet long? You know how long 90 feet … if you’re 90 feet up, you don’t wanna come down, you wanna come down very gently.”

Trump scaled back that height later in the campaign, saying in February 2016 that it would be 35 to 40 feet high. When former Mexican President Vicente Fox said his country wouldn’t pay for it, Trump responded by telling the crowd at a rally, “The wall just got 10 feet higher.” When he was asked about the comments at a February debate, he added another 10 feet to the total. Seemingly realizing how much of a winner that line was with his crowds, Trump added yet another 10 feet to the wall at an event where New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie endorsed his campaign, bringing the height to an estimated 65 feet.

Another important addition to Trump’s description of the wall was that of a “big, beautiful door,” which he brought up in an August 2015 primary debate after restating his claim that the Mexican government was sending criminals across the border. Those who entered the country legally, per Trump, could use his impressive door.

View photos An artist’s rendition of what President Trump’s proposed wall would like, according to his stated specifications. (C. OB for Yahoo News) More