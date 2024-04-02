‘Imagine a truck stop in your backyard”: Lufkin residents voice concerns over new store

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Dozens of Lufkin residents showed up to city hall on Monday to protest a under construction convenience store that will serve as a truck stop.

“It’s butting right into some properties, some houses and imagine a truck stop in your backyard,” Crown Colony Homeowners Association Manager Cooper Castleberry said.

Some residents did not hold back on their feelings toward the RaceTrac convenience store that is coming to the area.

The store is planned to go at the corner of College Drive and U.S Highway 69, next to a neighborhood. People who live there say they are worried about the noise.

“Trucks are loud, they exceed the decibel level that you should hear on a full-time basis,” Castleberry said.

Residents are also concerned over what they said could be potential air pollution and how it could impact children.

RaceTrac representatives who were at the meeting said they promise to make sure it is safe.

“We take pride in our establishments, and we’ll operate a clean, safe place,” executive director of engineering for RaceTrac Allen Bell said.

Other residents were concerned about where the intersection is being built and said it is already dangerous and the new business could make it worse.

“Add a truck stop to it and multiply the traffic that’s going to be in that little area is just crazy,” Castleberry said.

TxDOT Area Engineer Jessie Sisco said a traffic study was performed on the site and it met requirements.

“We saw the results and was said the level of service was adequate,” Sisco said.

After the town hall meeting, residents said they hope their efforts and voicing their concerns will stop the construction.

“I hope it can make a difference,” Castleberry said.

In a statement, RaceTrac said they look forward to opening the new location and are excited to expand their presence in Texas.

