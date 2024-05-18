Imagination Station in Toledo on new Ohio Air & Space Trail

TOLEDO — Imagination Station is one of the stops on the new Ohio Air & Space Trail. The trail is part of America 250, a nationwide celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The anniversary is in 2026. Michigan also is making plans for the anniversary.

The Ohio Air & Space Trail celebrates Ohio’s history of aviation and is the first of several trails planned by America 250-Ohio.

“This trail is an experiential journey showcasing the historic sites that honor Ohioans' remarkable contributions to aviation and space exploration. This initiative marks the inaugural trail of the Trails & Tales program, with five more similar trails planned to unveil captivating narratives from across the state. The Ohio Air & Space Trail guides visitors through more than 30 locations, including Imagination Station, Toledo’s science center,” said Caleigh Heuring, director of marketing and communications for Destination Toledo.

A previous bungee cord exhibit is shown at Toledo's Imagination Station. The science center is one stop on the new Ohio Air & Space Trail.

Imagination Station has artifacts from a 1995 space mission.

"Imagination Station celebrates Ohio’s rich legacy in aviation and space exploration each day throughout our science center and is excited to be part of the Ohio Air & Space Trail. Our address and theater, named Discovery, pay tribute to the All-Ohio Space Mission in 1995. We are honored to house artifacts from this historic mission and are excited to share them with visitors traveling the Ohio Air & Space Trail. This display, along with our other flight exhibits, not only highlights Ohioans’ significant contributions, but also showcases the vital role of science in these remarkable achievements,” said Lori Hauser, chief executive officer of Imagination Station.

The trail was created by travel and tourism leaders from across the state. To learn more, including a full list of sites, visit ohioairandspace.com.

In 2026, the U.S. will commemorate its semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, said Destination Toledo.

"Each state has been encouraged to commemorate this anniversary to reflect the unique character and contributions of each state to the nation over the past 250 years. Ohio is fully embracing this opportunity," Destination Toledo said in a news release. "The Ohio Commission for the Semiquincentennial (aka America 250-Ohio Commission or AM250-OH) was created by the Ohio legislature and launched on March 1, 2022."

To learn more, visit America250-Ohio.org. The Michigan page is america250mi.org and includes a survey.

