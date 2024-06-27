Images of unannounced Samsung watches and earbuds appear to have leaked

Samsung has an Unpacked event scheduled for July 10 , with plenty of hardware announcements expected. A reliable leaker, however, already has images of many of the big hitters, including the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. It’s like Christmas for Samsung fans!

First, a caveat. These are leaked images obtained by Evan Blass and published on his Substack and X account . Blass has a very good track record with this kind of thing, but of course, nothing will be certain until Samsung itself confirms it. (Disclosure, Blass was a contributor and editor for Engadget from 2005 until 2008.)

A smartwatch. (Evan Blass)

There are glorious images of the forthcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra. The squarish smartwatch looks to feature a gray exterior with orange accents. It also boasts a durable-looking band that recalls the one originally introduced alongside the Apple Watch Ultra. The watch also seems to have eschewed the typical spring pin connector and replaced it with a new system that, once again, recalls Apple’s connector.

A green smartwatch. (Evan Blass)

The Galaxy Watch 7 comes in a new olive green colorway, though the design looks almost identical to the Watch 6. There’s the same spring pin band connector and alternative gold and silver colorways. That green exterior sure does pop though.

Samsung buds. (Evan Blass)

Images of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro were also leaked, though there’s some confusion here. While Blass did publish images of two different pairs of earbuds, there’s no branding so it’s impossible to tell which is which. In any event, both of these are stemmed earbuds, with one featuring an open design just like Apple’s entry-level AirPods. It’s likely, though unconfirmed, that the open design represents the standard Buds 3. That leaves the one with the silicone eartips as the Buds 3 Pro.

Samsung hasn’t revealed any of the specs for the above items, though an additional leak suggests the Watch 7 will be available in a 40-millimeter size, with an unnamed three-nanometer chip powering the whole thing. It'll also allegedly feature a new BioActive Sensor for health metrics and, of course, plenty of AI bells and whistles.

Additionally, the upcoming event should reveal new foldables and the long-awaited Galaxy Ring fitness device . Samsung will livestream Unpacked on its YouTube channel, main website and Newsroom site at 9AM ET on July 10.