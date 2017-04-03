Has a New Image of the Missing Teen and Teacher Emerged? Cops Report 'Possible' Sighting of Duo

Nebraska police say they have a "possible" sighting of the missing 15-year-old Tennessee teen and her teacher after a similar-looking duo was captured on surveillance video at a McDonald’s Sunday night.

Taking to Facebook early Monday morning, cops in Kearney posted: "It is possible we had a spotting of the victim and suspect of a Columbia, TN Amber Alert in Kearney this evening."

They also posted images of the people they say are possibly Elizabeth Thomas, 15, and Tad Cummins, 50, inside an area McDonald’s, along with images of the two released by Tennessee police last month.

In the Facebook post, they added: “They were possibly driving the pickup in the attached photos. They could also still be using the Silver 2015 Nissan Rogue listed in the Amber Alert. Call 911 if you observe either of these vehicles or Elizabeth Thomas or Tad Cummins. Use caution as the suspect has possession of two handguns.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) have called the McDonald's sighting unconfirmed, saying they can't be certain the people in the footage are Thomas and Cummins.

The images of the possible sighting in Nebraska come just several days after the TBI released surveillance images of the duo inside an Oklahoma City Walmart, Friday. The images were taken on March 15, two days after Thomas was allegedly abducted by the teacher in Columbia, Tenn.

MEDIA: Here's a quick video clip of Tad Cummins & Elizabeth Thomas entering the Walmart in Oklahoma City on 3/15.https://t.co/tIsI94rT6a — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 31, 2017

In other developments, Cummins' wife, Jill, has filed for divorce. Her attorney says "the filing of the divorce is the first step to removing Jill from this situation. Jill will attempt to move forward with her life."

