Image does not show recent Iranian military movements

Amid fears that Iran could soon launch an attack on Israel, social media posts claim an image shows an Iranian military convoy transporting weapons into Syria in April 2024 . This is false; the photo dates to 2019 and depicts vehicles participating in Iran's annual Army Day celebration in Tehran.

"BREAKING: According to Israeli media, Iranian trucks continue to cross the border from Iraq into Syria carrying various types of weapons," says an April 4, 2024 X post showing military vehicles carrying heavy artillery.

Screenshot of an X post taken April 12, 2024

Other posts making the same claim appeared elsewhere on X and other platforms including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

A deadly April 1 strike leveled the Iranian embassy's consulate building in Damascus, Syria killing at least 16 people including seven members of the elite Revolutionary Guard. Iran and Syria blamed the attack on Israel, which has not confirmed its involvement but is widely considered to be responsible -- including by its allies.

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to seek reprisals, heightening concerns of a regional conflagration as the months-long war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues to decimate the Gaza Strip.

However, posts alleging the image shows Iranian military vehicles transporting heavy weaponry into Syria are false.

A reverse image search uncovered the original photo published by the European Pressphoto Agency featuring the same road, landscape, people and signs on the front of the vehicles (archived here). Photographer Abedin Taherkenareh captured the image on April 18, 2019, according to the agency's website. It was shared alongside the caption "National Army Day celebrations in Tehran."

Some of these similarities can be seen highlighted below:

A side-by-side comparison of an EPA photo (L) and an image shared in an X post with elements highlighted by AFP, taken April 12, 2024

AFP published a near-identical photo of the ceremony on April 18.

Military vehicles during a ceremony marking the country's annual army day in Tehran, on April 18, 2019 AFP

