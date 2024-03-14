Image of Biden supporters with gun seizure signs is doctored

A picture circulating online appears to show supporters of US President Joe Biden 2020 victory and shows women holding posters that say "Biden-Harris" and "You're fired."

"Do these mask wearing, Biden supporting liberals, actually think they’re going to take my guns from me? Are they going to take them from you?" says a March 5, 2024 post sharing the picture on X.

Screenshot from X taken March 13, 2024

The image shows four women holding signs for the camera. All are wearing facial coverings, while one appears to be sporting a "Biden-Harris 2024" T-shirt.

One of the posters between them says: "Give up your guns or we will take them." The other, referencing the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, reads: "Abolish the 2A."

Similar posts from conservative influencers such as Ian Miles Cheong, who has previously spread disinformation, rocketed across X and other platforms as voters went to the polls March 5 for the Super Tuesday primary elections.

Biden and former president Donald Trump, who is facing several criminal investigations, have since clinched enough delegates to win their party's nominations, all but assuring a rematch in November.

But the picture of Biden's supporters is not from his most recent campaign -- and it is manipulated.

The original photo, uncovered through reverse image searches, shows one sign saying "Biden-Harris" and another saying "You're fired," a reference to Trump's catchphrase from his time as a reality TV host.

Reggie Aqui, an anchor for ABC7 San Francisco, posted it November 7, 2020 -- the day US media called Biden's victory (archived here).

Screenshot from abc7news.com taken March 13, 2024

"Bay Area celebrates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential win," says a photo caption on ABC7's website (archived here). "Supporters holding 'You're Fired' signs at Dolores Park in San Francisco on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020."

The woman seen in the altered version wearing a "Biden-Harris 2024" top has a Reebok shirt in Aqui's original photo.

AFP contacted Aqui for comment, but no response was forthcoming.

Gun control stances

The posts highlight stark differences between Biden and Trump on gun control.

Biden has pleaded with Congress to reform the nation's gun laws, urging Americans in the wake of a February 2024 mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri to "make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them."

In 2022, Biden signed into law the first significant gun safety regulations in decades, a bipartisan bill that included enhanced background checks for younger buyers and other reforms.

He also announced executive measures aimed at cracking down on so-called "ghost guns" that can be assembled at home in minutes.

Trump has vowed to reverse Biden's actions on guns if reelected, telling members of the National Rifle Association in February that "no one will lay a finger on your firearms" with him back in the White House.

The Republican has said in the wake of mass shootings that such "evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens."

AFP has debunked other misinformation about the 2024 election here.