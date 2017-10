Jockeys compete during the annual water buffalo race in Chonburi Province, south of Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. The annual race is a celebration among rice farmers before the harvest. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

The annual race is a celebration among rice farmers before the harvest.

This image was made with a lens with a focal length of 442mm, a shutter speed of 1/2500, aperture of f5.6, and ISO 1600.