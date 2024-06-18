I'm a New Yorker who spent 2 days in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. 8 things surprised me.

Business Insider's reporter encountered a few surprises during her trip to Scottsdale and Paradise Valley, Arizona. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Scottsdale and Paradise Valley are among Arizona's wealthiest areas.

I recently visited the two Phoenix suburbs for the first time and was surprised by their offerings.

The walkable neighborhoods, luxury stores, and stunning homes made me think I could live there.

In April, I flew from my home in NYC to Phoenix to spend 48 hours in Arizona's wealth enclave.

I'd been to Phoenix many times, but I hadn't visited the two suburbs around it that are attracting affluent residents — Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.

Scottsdale is growing faster than nearly every other city in America when it comes to wealth, AZ Central reported in March . Over the past decade, Scottsdale has gained 102% more millionaire residents, according to the USA Wealth Report by Henley & Partners .

Nestled between Scottsdale and Phoenix, Paradise Valley is the richest municipality in Arizona. The desert mountain town of grand estates is known as the " Beverley Hills of Arizona ," and it's a billionaire hot spot.

Real-estate agent Shawn Shackelton , who has been selling luxury homes in Paradise Valley and Scottsdale for over two decades, told Business Insider that incoming residents are typically entrepreneurs, C-suite executives , medical professionals such as doctors and PAs, and young retirees .

After five years of living in NYC, I couldn't imagine ditching the big city life. But while spending one night in each Phoenix suburb, a few things about the area surprised me. And some of these surprises made me realize I could see myself moving to a place like Scottsdale or Paradise Valley.

Commuting from New York City to nearby cities and towns can take a while, so I was surprised by how quickly I could travel between Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and Phoenix.

Scottsdale and Paradise Valley are east of Phoenix. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I grew up in a New York City suburb, and every trip to the airport took at least an hour.

So, I was thrilled when my cab ride from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Downtown Scottsdale took only 20 minutes.

And when I was headed to the airport on my way home from my hotel in Paradise Valley, it only took 15 minutes. It was easy to see the appeal of living near an international airport.

I took both cabs around noon, so traffic was minimal. However, according to Google Maps, commuting between Phoenix and Scottsdale or Paradise Valley can take 30 minutes or longer during rush hour.

Ultimately, I found that the three areas were close enough together to navigate easily throughout my trip. While staying in Paradise Valley, I grabbed dinner in Scottsdale, which was less than 30 minutes away by car during rush hour. Back in New York, getting to nearby cities can take over an hour — depending on which borough you live in.

I wasn't expecting the area to have so much to offer for all types of travelers.

The Phoenician, a luxury hotel in Scottsdale. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Arizona has a lot to offer when it comes to the luxury travel scene, Condé Nast Traveler reported in 2023 .

Scottsdale alone hosted nearly 11 million tourists in 2022, and together, they spent $3.2 billion on their trips, according to the city's Tourism and Events department .

During my trip, I stayed in two of the state's top hotels — first, at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, "Arizona's Leading Resort," according to the 2023 World Travel Awards . I spent my second night at the boutique Hermosa Inn, which Travel + Leisure called the best hotel in Arizona in 2023.

I was expecting to feel like a VIP in both accommodations, and I did. However, the experiences were so different that I realized the area suits a wide range of travelers — and not just in hotels.

Scottsdale has mountain hikes for adventurers. I spotted luxury spas for those looking to recharge, high-end department stores and boutiques for shoppers, public sculptures for art enthusiasts, and an old town area for history buffs.

In Scottsdale, The Phoenician felt like a mega-resort.

Pools at the Phoenician. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

The Phoenician was massive. The 600 acres were filled with five pools, eight restaurants, several shops, a spa, and a sprawling golf course.

Inside, the hotel had a modern, Southwestern style with warm hues and geometric details and 645 rooms.

The hotel reminded me of a mega-cruise ship. There was so much to do that you could spend your entire trip to Scottsdale on the property without getting bored.

But not without getting lost — if you're directionally challenged like me. I spent 30 minutes looking for my room after exploring the property.

In Paradise Valley, the Hermosa Inn provided a more intimate experience.

The lobby entrance at the Hermosa Inn. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

With just six acres of gardens, adobe structures, 43 stand-alone casitas, and one pool, the Hermosa Inn was smaller than The Phoenician and had a more cultural feel.

The inn, originally built by a cowboy and artist in 1936, is rooted in history. From the lobby to the casitas, the whole property transported me back in time with traditional Southwestern architecture and interior decor, such as rustic furniture, wooden beams, and historical works of art.

Unlike The Phoenician, which would be perfect for families, the Hermosa Inn seems to be made for travelers who want a unique and secluded experience packed with culture.

I thought I'd enjoy a couple of days in the sun, but dry heat is a different beast.

Hotel guests cool off by the pool at the Phoenician. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

In New York, April can be pretty hit or miss weatherwise. Sometimes, we'll have a sunny, 65-degree Fahrenheit day, and other times, it'll be 40 degrees Fahrenheit and rainy.

However, Scottsdale is known for its year-round warm weather, so I was excited about having a couple of sunny days in the desert.

But I didn't expect it to be so warm — upwards of 90 degrees Fahrenheit when I visited in April. And unlike in NYC, the heat was dry, so I felt I got dehydrated easily. It seemed like I had to drink twice as much water as I do at home.

If I ever move to Arizona, the weather will take some getting used to.

In Scottsdale, I was impressed with the architecture.

Interesting architecture in Scottsdale. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Like New York, Scottsdale has a mix of modern and historic buildings. However, historic architecture in the Southwest looks different.

I spotted warm-toned, adobe buildings in Scottsdale with geometric features and modern glass skyscrapers. Some buildings seemed to combine modern and traditional elements.

I was also surprised to find walkable neighborhoods in the Phoenix suburb.

A walkable street in Downtown Scottsdale. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

One of the best things about living in NYC is not needing a car. While Scottsdale as a whole is a car-dependent city, I was surprised to find that some neighborhoods are walkable, like the downtown area, which is lined with shops, restaurants, and businesses.

Unlike NYC, the area's luxury housing seemed separate from less expensive homes.

Modest (L) and luxury (R) housing in Paradise Valley. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I'm used to seeing neighborhoods with a mix of expensive and affordable housing in New York. But that didn't appear to be the case in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.

I spotted modest homes in the Phoenix suburbs, but they were nowhere near the mega-mansions. Generally, it seemed like the cheaper housing and luxury estates were separated by elevation — the streets higher up in the mountains were lined with exclusively high-end homes.

In North Scottsdale, I was amazed by mansions in the hills that reminded me of castles.

A sprawling estate in DC Ranch. Joey Haden/Business Insider

About 40 minutes north of Downtown Scottsdale, DC Ranch is home to the most expensive real-estate listing in the city — a $54 million mega-mansion.

I got a private tour of the 4,400-acre community, which is made up of four villages, and most have shops, restaurants, golf clubs, and other businesses within walking distance of many of the homes. There's even a school in the community that students walk and bike to.

Ultimately, DC Ranch felt like a little town that could sustain itself without trekking to Downtown Scottsdale.

In the most expensive village, Silverleaf, mansions line long, winding roads up the mountains. It looked nothing like the luxury housing in NYC, mostly sky-high, sprawling apartments.

My jaw dropped as we drove by these homes, most of which had multiple buildings and dramatic entryways. There was a variety of architecture up there. As I passed through the desert landscape, I was reminded of medieval castles and Greek villas.

The biggest surprise during my trip to Arizona's wealth enclave was thinking I could see myself living there.

A snapshot of Downtown Scottsdale. Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I don't see myself leaving NYC for a long time. Still, when I do, I may consider this luxury desert oasis thanks to its surprisingly walkable neighborhoods, stunning architecture, and proximity to a bigger city, Phoenix.

If I can take the heat — and the price — there's a chance I'll call this area home someday.

