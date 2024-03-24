I'm a veteran. The oath I took means I can't vote for Trump. | Letters to the Editor

As a military veteran who served during the Korean War, part of my military time was spent overseas. When you're in the military, you take an oath. You promise to defend America from all enemies, foreign and domestic. My opinion is when a person attempts to overthrow an election, they become an enemy of America.

As long as I am a part of the U.S Veterans Administration, I feel l am still bound to honor the oath I took so many years ago to defend America from all enemies both foreign and domestic.

I feel former President Donald Trump, through his actions, has become a domestic enemy of America, and as such does not deserve my vote.

Ronald Kangas

Harper Woods

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives for the 2020 "Salute to America" event in honor of Independence Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, July 4, 2020.

Third-party voters will help Trump win

Voters who vote third party candidates are inaccurate when they say third-party candidates offers a chance of progress.

In reality, voting for a third-party candidate does not lead to progress, as those candidates have no chance of winning. If you believe in democracy, votes for third-party candidates will assist the Republican candidates which lead to the defeat of the Democratic and progressive candidates and the return of regressive policies.

In 2024, a vote for a third-party candidate could well lead to the return of Trump.

Is that what third-party voters want? Do they want an even more conservative U.S Supreme Court in place for another 25 years? If so, they should just vote for Trump.

John E. Colbert

Arroyo Seco, New Mexico

Read more from opinion: Is TikTok’s parent company an agent of the Chinese state? It’s complicated.

Line 5 is an environmental disaster waiting to happen

Line 5 is a disaster waiting to happen. Enbridge, a Canadian company that, in my opinion, is only concerned with profit, has already seen a broken line on the Kalamazoo River.

Run the oil line thorough Canada along the Lake Huron area, a safe distance from the Great Lakes. Besides going under the Straits of Mackinac, a pipeline goes from Port Huron to Sarnia, on the St. Clair River.

Have you ever had a leaky water pipe or hose at your house? This could be a similar case. Why doesn't Enbridge talk about how this could be similar to the the Kalamazoo pipeline mess?

Thomas Barszczowski

Dearborn

Detroit People Mover should come before QLine

I would prefer the expansion of the People Mover first because it is elevated and not in traffic. ("The city should prioritize the QLine over the People Mover | Letters to the Editor," Detroit Free Press, March 14.) If nothing else it would make Detroit look like a progressive city. Not taking anything from the importance of the QLine's role in the transformation of transport in the city, but we also need the People Mover.

Gregory Harris

Detroit

More on the border: Crisis' at the US southern border isn't a security threat. It's a labor issue.

I see southern border immigrants as Americans who can contribute

It really upsets me that so many of my fellow Americans are just shortsighted and can’t see any advantage to people wanting to live in our country. It’s unfortunate that they are literally forced to relocate their families to have a chance at some form of normal lifestyle away from their country.

I see good people, heroic people, sacrificing life and limb to have a chance to live a normal life like us. I have to respect them for their effort. I don’t know that I could do what they are forced to do.

I see each Mexican immigrant as a potential productive citizen. They will need housing, cars, groceries, beds, linens, kitchenware, schooling, shoes, pants, etc. A need for goods and services all generate jobs, builds community and strengthens our economy. We shouldn’t push this resource away. This influx of potential market can only help us.

Of course, some politicians view this a bad thing, because it plays on fears of the unknown of immigrants who are different than us. These people just like us but they have been dealt a lousy hand not by their choice. We should help them the same way we help Americans. It’s the right thing to do. Besides, it would be good to do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

Robert Breslin

Northville

What are your thoughts on the border? Tell us more in a letter to the editor at freep.com/letters.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Trump, 2024 election, third parties, Detroit People Mover | Letters