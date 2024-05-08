'I'm teaching what I love.' Tuslaw's Kathryn Rowbotham named Stark teacher of the year

Kathryn Rowbotham, a biology teacher at Tuslaw High School, has been named the 2024 Greater Stark County Teacher of the Year by the Stark County Educational Service Center.

TUSCARAWAS TWP. ‒ Armed with a bachelor's degree in biology and a minor in chemistry, Kathryn Rowbotham was ready to take on the world of science.

But she learned she wasn't the kind of person who wanted to be stuck in a lab.

"That's just not my personality," the 1994 Perry High School graduate said. "I'm more of a go-getter."

Wanting to use her training a little more, the mother of two decided to return to school in her 30s to get her teaching certification. She began her teaching career at Tuslaw High School 17 years ago.

"My love is science," she said. "I'm teaching what I love."

More: 'She does a simply magnificent job in a very difficult field.' Educator of the Year named

Her dedication to science, her students in and out of the classroom and the Tuslaw community paid off. Rowbotham was named the 2024 Greater Stark County Teacher of the Year at the recent Stark County Educational Service Center education awards dinner.

"I never thought I was going to win," she said. "I was absolutely stunned but it's a true honor to represent the school in that way. Tuslaw has never had a Teacher of the Year (winner)."

Tuslaw teacher of the year brings a winning attitude

Rowbotham, who teaches biology, AP biology, physiology and anatomy, knows science isn't everyone's cup of tea. She tells her students they don't have to love biology but what they learn in her class will help them no matter what career path they choose.

From taking care of your plants in the garden to the medical field, there are bits of knowledge that can translate to just about anything, she said.

"It's a great basic science to have," Rowbotham said. "Biology covers a big scope of things from cellular biology to microbiology and botany."

Rowbotham, who is also the girls' varsity basketball coach, led her team to the league championship. She is the student council adviser, Aultman Ambassador adviser and a mentor teacher. She works closely with the Tuslaw Community Group and has been involved in fundraisers, student activities and recognition events.

Tuslaw High School biology teacher Kathryn Rowbotham has been named the top educator in greater Stark County.

"I consider myself a strong lady," she said. "In (the classroom), in the gym or yelling for my students from the stand. I just want the kids to be successful."

Rowbotham would tell this year's new teachers to keep reaching kids.

"If your heart is in it and you love what you teach, you got to grab some of those minds," she said. "If you have 30 kids and reach one, that is all we can do. Keep pushing them to their potential."

She credits her success to having supportive administrators, including Superintendent Melissa Marconi, Principal Adam McKenzie and her teaching partners Neil Perrot and Emily O'Neil and her past and current students.

"I love what I am doing and I am blessed to teach a subject that I love," Rowbotham said.

Stark Lifetime Achievement Award winners honored

John and Cheryl Haschak were honored as the education district's Lifetime Achievement Award Winners.

The couple spent nearly their entire careers serving students and staff in the greater Stark County area.

Cheryl Haschak began her education career as a high school English teacher in Indiana and later served as dean of women at Wawasee Prep School in Indiana. She later moved to Erie and served as a drug education specialist. She joined Stow City Schools as a career education specialist while earning her guidance counselor and administrative license.

She later joined Jackson Local Schools as a high school guidance counselor, then assistant high school principal and assistant superintendent before she was pegged to lead the district. During her tenure, she helped put Jackson as one of the top districts in Ohio.

Cheryl and John Haschak received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Stark County Educational Service Center for their many years in education. Pictured with the couple is ESC Superintendent Joe Chaddock, left.

After earning a bachelor's degree in biology at Bowling Green, John Haschak joined the Army reaching the rank of captain.

After his service, he joined Parma City Schools as a biology teacher. After finishing a master's degree in educational administration and counseling, he went to Marysville as a guidance counselor and basketball coach.

He became assistant principal for grades 9 and 10 at Stow-Munore Falls City Schools and the principal at the middle school.

John Haschak was later named superintendent of Rittman Schools for eight years. During that time he completed his doctorate in education administration at Kent State University.

He then served as superintendent of Green City Schools for more than a decade before moving on to higher education, becoming the director of graduate students at Ashland University's Massillon branch. He taught education administrative classes and became the default resource among Stark County administrators.

"The impact they had on the educational landscape of greater Stark County can't possibly be quantified, but safe to say, it has been incredibly substantial and lasting," ESC Superintendent Joe Chaddock said.

2024 All County Teaching Team

Stephanie McKnight, Alliance City

Vicki McCamon, Brown Local

Bell Hoskins, Canton City

Jacki Cain, Canton Local

Angie Miller, Carrollton Exempted Village

Eric Johnson, Fairless Local

Brooke Schon, Green Local

Mike Slayman, Jackson Local

Ed Laubacher, Lake Local

Katy Todd, Louisville City

Erica Ohler, Marlington Local

Dustin Wilson, Massillon City

Fred Bigham, Minerva Local

Kerrie Steepleton, North Canton City

Angie Ellis, Northwest Local

Stacy Duskey, Osnaburg Local

Lori Burse, Parochial East

Lisa Paul, Parochial West

Lea Daut, Perry Local

Beth Winkler, Plain Local

Jordan Viebranz, R.G. Drage

Laura Clear, Sandy Valley Local

Lindsey Gaut, Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Sean Murphy, Stark County Educational Service Center

Brett Hershberger, Strasburg-Franklin Local

Kathryn Rowbotham, Tuslaw Local

2024 District Rookies of the Year

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Tuslaw's Kathryn Rowbotham honored as Stark County Teacher of the Year