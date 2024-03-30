I'm a pro-life pastor and that's why I'm for common-sense gun law reforms in Tennessee

I felt the collective pit in our community’s stomach as we entered the week of March 24. We were all affected by the brazen violence and the immense grief that followed.

Many of us felt compelled to allow that grief to lead to some sort of action. But what kind? Church leaders like me made phone calls, sent emails, and planned services.

We pointed to the helpers. We prayed for comfort. We looked to the Lord, to our faith families, and to our Bibles for truth that could buoy us amid overwhelming evil. We aimed to make space for communal grieving, and eventually, for hope and healing.

Katy Dieckhaus, mother of, Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, who was killed during the Covenant School shooting last year, is embraced by a group of children following the Linking Arms for Change, event at Centennial Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The event was in remembrance of the Covenant School shooting where six people – three children and three adults – were killed last year.

But what do we do now? Ought we work together for a better future? We who belong the stream of Christianity known as “evangelical” have championed the biblical truth that life is sacred because all humans are made in God’s image (Genesis 1:27). Therefore, many of us have supported so-called “pro-life” causes.

God alone has the right to give and take life (Deuteronomy 32:39). Do we have an obligation to attempt some sort of reform that might protect the vulnerable among us? The Bible is clear that we do (Exodus 22:20-26; Matthew 25:34-40 are a good start).

The No. 1 non-medical killer of children in our state is guns. Our state’s pro-gun policies have not reversed the trend that leaves our children 36% more likely to be shot and killed than the national average. Let us hold to a consistent pro-life ethic by enacting common-sense reforms.

Rev. Dr. Nathan D. Parker, senior pastor, Woodmont Baptist Church, Nashville 37215

