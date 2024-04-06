'I'm not moving anymore': ECHO unveils apartments affordable to many

Apr. 5—NEW LONDON — After five years, the Bayonet Apartments in New London officially opened their doors in a Friday ceremony with all 28 units leased.

Tenants who began moving into their units in February have wasted no time settling in their new homes. Plants absorbed the light in Mirna Poyana's east-facing sunroom, where she spends time reading and doing work. Poyana, 69, said she has no intention of moving again.

"I'm not moving anymore. My next move is gonna be when the Lord sends me home," she said.

Residents are expected to finish moving in by April 15.

The complex, built by Eastern Connecticut Housing Opportunities (ECHO), offers expansive amenities like a community center and gym. Sitting next to New London Mall, the building provides access to a grocery retailer, a medical urgent care facility and restaurants.

ECHO, a nonprofit housing development organization, has served Eastern Connecticut since 1989. CEO Julie Savin said the mission is to provide "housing that is affordable to many" instead of "affordable housing," eliminating negative stereotypes of low-quality housing.

"I've been doing this for 30 years. No one wanted to hear about the housing shortage in Southeastern Connecticut. Now everyone's talking about it," Savin said.

Felix Reyes, director of New London's Office of Development and Planning, said the building represents the city's commitment to attainable housing.

"Your economic status has nothing to do with who you can live with and who you can be neighbors with and who you can have your children play with. We have the most balanced housing in the state, and this building is a symbol of that," he said.

Poyana, Savin and Reyes were among 100 people gathered to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of Boyenet Apartments. Guests included U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, and several state and local officials who spoke at the ceremony.

The $11.7 million project culminated from local, state, federal and private funds. Over 67% of the units in the building are rented at reduced rates, and six units were designated for residents with autism and intellectual disabilities.

Paul Smith, a resident with disabilities, spoke with gratitude for the community partners involved in the the apartment's construction.

"Without you, I don't know where I would be. I love y'all from the bottom of my heart," said Smith.

Attendees also celebrated the groundbreaking of the phase two expansion with 36 more units to help address the need evident in more than 200 applications. Savin hopes the expansion will allow more New London residents to live in quality housing at an attainable price.

Poyana and other community members are excited about the expansion, which is anticipated to be completed by the summer of 2025. With rents increasing throughout the region, she believes the Bayonet Apartments will provide a haven to working-class New London residents.

"The more the merrier," said Poyana. "The rent is so expensive no matter where you look, and this is affordable."

t.wright@theday.com