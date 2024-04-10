'I'm not gonna get rolled': Controversial spying law reignites infighting among House Republicans

WASHINGTON – A controversial spying law is set to reignite tensions between House Republicans this week as conservative hardliners and members of the intelligence community fight over the scope of how the law should be reformed under a time crunch.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Authority Act, also called FISA, is set to expire on April 19, meaning time is running short for Congress to reauthorize the law. The sticking point lies in Section 702, which allows U.S. authorities to surveil communications of foreigners without a warrant.

Because those foreigners often contact Americans, their info is also swept up in data collection. As a result, the FBI can conduct searches on American data collected through the law without a warrant. Many conservatives have balked at the function and are now relentlessly pushing House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to reform FISA with a new warrant requirement for authorities to sift through data.

Section 702 has divided House Republicans into two warring factions. The law’s harshest critics are being led by the House Judiciary Committee, while the House Intelligence Committee is pushing to preserve the law, arguing it is essential to protect the nation.

FISA's conservative antagonists want an amendment to include a warrant requirement. Opponents of that move say that a warrant requirement would effectively neuter the program and threaten national security.

U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, attends a press conference on the government funding bill at the U.S. Capitol on March 22, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Top House Republican: Some conservative lawmakers 'are just not telling the truth'

The fight has revealed the deep divides between Republicans once again and has borne odd coalitions in the House. Ultraconservative Republicans have teamed up with civil liberty-minded progressive Democrats to rail against Section 702. Meanwhile national security-focused Democrats and Republicans have joined forces to oppose the warrant requirement for U.S. officials.

Underscoring the tensions surrounding the bill, Johnson has already had to pull back two FISA pushes in recent months and decided instead to extend the reapproval deadline to April 19. With less than two weeks until that date, lawmakers are running up against the clock.

“This is surveillance of foreigners who are abroad. We are not surveilling foreigners in the United States,” Chair of the House Intelligence Committee Mike Turner, R-Ohio, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, defending Section 702. “We’re not surveilling Americans in the United States.”

Conservatives saying the law wholly permits authorities to search through American data without a warrant, Turner said, “are just not telling the truth.”

The current reauthorization bill teed up for a vote later this week includes other reforms to the law, but the warrant requirement has proved to be the most controversial aspect of the legislation, with members drawing hard lines.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., a hard-right lawmaker, alleged the bill was “decidedly manipulated to make sure certain amendments can’t be heard and can’t be voted on,” accusing GOP leaders of “actively” working against conservative amendments, including a warrant requirement.

The fierce debate has drawn in outside groups as well. FreedomWorks, a hardline conservative policy group has also waded in, accusing Johnson of “capitulating to the desires of the US surveillance state,” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

'I'm not gonna get rolled'

In a letter to House Republicans last week, Johnson touted the new reforms “to rein in the FBI, increase accountability at the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC), impose penalties for wrongdoing, and institute unprecedented transparency across the FISA process.”

The speaker warned that if the House can’t pass its own bill by the April 19 deadline, the Democratic-controlled Senate could use the deadline to its advantage and force the House to pass legislation that would include no reforms at all. It's an outcome Johnson described as “an unacceptable option.”

Section 702’s critics dismiss Johnson’s reasoning. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. told reporters Tuesday he has become frustrated with GOP leader for pushing legislation up against a deadline and forcing members to take tough votes with a lack of time.

“I’m not gonna get rolled,” Armstrong said.

It's not clear how conservatives will react to the bill when it is brought to the House floor. For example, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said he hasn't decided whether he would vote to allow debate on the House floor over the push. Ultraconservatives have often tanked procedural rule votes to freeze the lower chamber and express their displeasure with leadership.

Mike Turner, Chairman, House Permanent Select Committee, during the House Select Committee on Intelligence holding its 2024 Annual Threat Assessment in Washington.

Johnson plans to brief members and meet with various groups throughout the week to discuss the law and try to assuage concerns. The speaker so far has yet to publicly take a side with respect to a warrant requirement.

And the intra-party clash comes at a fraught time for the speaker, who is currently facing an existential threat to his job at the hands of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. The conservative lawmaker has taken steps to oust him from the speakership.

If Johnson further angers conservative hardliners, who are already irate at the speaker for working with Democrats on other must-pass legislation, they could turn towards Greene’s side and endanger his leadership post.

