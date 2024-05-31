"I'm At A Loss For Words": People Are Shocked After Nikki Haley Wrote "Finish Them" On Artillery Shells In Israel

BuzzFeed
·3 min read
1.9k
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

You know former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Nikki Haley speaks at a podium during an event
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Over Memorial Day weekend, Haley flew to Israel, where she spoke with victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack...

Nikki Haley and a man walk through a damaged building

...and Haley also visited an Israeli military post.

Nikki Haley, in a checkered blouse and dark pants, visits a conflict-stricken area with military personnel amidst gathered media
Amir Levy / Getty Images

Now, the former South Carolina governor is facing backlash for a series of photos taken at the post by her travel companion, Danny Danon, a member of Israel’s parliament. In the photos, Haley can be seen signing her name on Israeli artillery shells and including messages like "Finish them!” and “America loves Israel!”

Twitter: @dannydanon

And while we cannot know when, where, and how these shells will be used, Haley's actions come amidst growing sentiments for a ceasefire following an Israeli air strike (and resulting fire) on a camp meant for displaced Palestinians in the city of Rafah.

According to the BBC, at least 45 people were killed in the attack and hundreds more wounded.

In response to wide criticism the attack faced for killing everyday people, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a parliament address: “Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians, last night there was a tragic mishap. We are investigating the incident and will obtain a conclusion because this is our policy.”

According to the BBC, over 47 million people responded to the tragedy by sharing this viral AI-generated image, including celebrities like Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, and Lewis Hamilton...

Twitter: @InsiderWorld_1

...which fueled outrage by the time Haley's "Finish them!" messaging started making the rounds online.

Twitter: @mariactweets

Twitter: @elfaitur

Twitter: @chersmle

Twitter: @liasivygrows

Twitter: @lynlovestaytay

Twitter: @ninaturner

Following her trip, Haley has shared her own thoughts on the war. "No other country would accept this," she wrote on Twitter, "Israel should not either."

Closeup of Nikki Haley
Sean Rayford / Getty Images