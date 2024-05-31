"I'm At A Loss For Words": People Are Shocked After Nikki Haley Wrote "Finish Them" On Artillery Shells In Israel

You know former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Haley flew to Israel, where she spoke with victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack...

For those who don't know, Hamas militants killed around 1,200 people in Israel during an Oct. 7 attack. Since then, Israel has responded with air and ground attacks that have killed over 35,000 Palestinians — a number that continues to grow. Amir Levy / Getty Images

...and Haley also visited an Israeli military post.

Now, the former South Carolina governor is facing backlash for a series of photos taken at the post by her travel companion, Danny Danon, a member of Israel’s parliament. In the photos, Haley can be seen signing her name on Israeli artillery shells and including messages like "Finish them!” and “America loves Israel!”

Finish them!זה מה שכתבה היום חברתי, השגרירה לשעבר, ניקי היילי על פגז במהלך ביקור במוצב של תותחנים בגבול הצפון. הגיע הזמן לשינוי משוואה - תושבי צור וצידון יתפנו, תושבי הצפון יחזרו.צה"ל יכול לנצח! pic.twitter.com/qvLNCXPl7o — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 28, 2024

And while we cannot know when, where, and how these shells will be used, Haley's actions come amidst growing sentiments for a ceasefire following an Israeli air strike (and resulting fire) on a camp meant for displaced Palestinians in the city of Rafah.

According to the BBC, at least 45 people were killed in the attack and hundreds more wounded.

In response to wide criticism the attack faced for killing everyday people, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a parliament address: “Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians, last night there was a tragic mishap. We are investigating the incident and will obtain a conclusion because this is our policy.”

According to the BBC, over 47 million people responded to the tragedy by sharing this viral AI-generated image, including celebrities like Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, and Lewis Hamilton...

...which fueled outrage by the time Haley's "Finish them!" messaging started making the rounds online.

genuinely speechless at the kind of sick person you’d have to be to do this. https://t.co/lZ8OlTylXY — Maria 🤞 (@mariactweets) May 30, 2024

One wonders if they know that their behavior breeds and fosters hate and desire for vengeance, and one wonders if they care. https://t.co/cJbvTDxpRY — elfaitur فيتو ⴼⵉⵜⵓ (@elfaitur) May 30, 2024

everytime i see this im at a loss for words because how can someone be like this https://t.co/znKs2t0iNT — cher | active? (@chersmle) May 30, 2024

who the FUCK signs goddamn bombs I'm sick of these people https://t.co/HN5PN9ZNWC — hanalia⸆⸉ evermore guardian (@liasivygrows) May 30, 2024

This is utterly disgusting and i’m fucking embarrassed that people like this are allowed to run for office. What a joke. https://t.co/eBlY369jtd — lynny | paris n1 attendes DNI (@lynlovestaytay) May 30, 2024

This is depraved. This is not normal. https://t.co/hs0r3abF6s — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 28, 2024

Following her trip, Haley has shared her own thoughts on the war. "No other country would accept this," she wrote on Twitter, "Israel should not either."

