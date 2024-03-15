'I'm going to die': 911 call sheds light on Wednesday shooting that killed Akron man

Bryan Lee McNeil, 43, was hired at a new job the day before an unknown assailant shot and killed him in the early morning hours Wednesday, his girlfriend said in a 911 call.

The single 911 call placed by McNeil's girlfriend sheds light on Akron's third fatal shooting of the year.

The couple had been homeless for about three months, she told a dispatcher. They set up a tent inside a shed abutting the Veterans of Foreign Wars property next to the Lake Nesmith Park baseball fields. The latter, she said, were visible from the shed.

Thursday shooting: Akron man killed in Kenmore shooting identified; man injured in incident charged with murder

The dispatcher searching for their location on a map asked if there was a building nearby.

"There's a house way back there; we never knew it was private property," she said.

Unknown assailant allegedly shot McNeil

It was at about 12:45 a.m. when a man they didn't know confronted them as they slept.

"I'm allowed to and there ain't nothing nobody can do," the girlfriend recalled the man telling them. That's when he opened fire, striking McNeil in the abdomen.

"I don't know how he even saw us," she told the dispatcher as her boyfriend screamed for help in the background.

During the nearly 8-minute 911 call, first responders and dispatchers attempted to locate McNeil, using landmarks like the lake, baseball fields and VFW to find him.

When the dispatcher asked if McNeil's girlfriend could put a dry piece of cloth on the wound, she offered to leave McNeil to find one, but he could be heard in the 911 call urging her to stay with him.

"I'm going to die," McNeil is heard saying about three minutes before police arrived at the scene.

"You're not going to die," she replied, still on the phone with the 911 dispatcher.

Police arrived first at the scene and provided first aid until EMS arrived. McNeil was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he was pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m.

No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 911 call sheds light on Wednesday shooting that killed Akron man