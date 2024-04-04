I'm a former park ranger at state and national parks. Here are my 6 favorite national parks to visit.

While working as a park ranger, I was often asked which national park was my favorite. Kelly vanDellen/Shutterstock

I worked as a park ranger at state and national parks for six years.

When asked which park was my favorite, I often responded with places like Bryce Canyon and Zion.

I also love parks like Shenandoah National Park, Congaree National Park, and Yosemite National Park.

Although this was a hard question to answer, I understood why people asked. With national park visitation on the rise, travelers want to know which locations are worth their hard-earned PTO.

So many national parks and national park sites have special places in my heart, but here are the six I always recommend to travelers.

Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah tops my list of favorite parks.

The tall rock formations in Bryce Canyon National Park are called hoodoos. LordRunar/Getty Images

Bryce Canyon National Park is one of my favorite parks I've explored. I first visited in 2014 for an undergraduate geology class and was blown away by the stunning rock formations called hoodoos.

Seeing the array of orange and red rocks in person was an experience I'll never forget.

Virginia's Shenandoah National Park offers a great variety of short hikes.

On my days off, I loved exploring the northern half of Skyline Drive. Danielle Jackson

Shenandoah was the first national park I worked for, and it didn't disappoint in terms of natural beauty and things to do. It's close enough to Washington, DC, for a day trip and offers a great variety of short hikes.

On my days off, I loved exploring the northern half of Skyline Drive, specifically the area near Dickey Ridge Visitor Center. This area has lots of overlooks to pull off with your car and enjoy the views.

One of my favorite hiking trails in the park is called Compton Peak. This trail gives visitors a look at a cool geological feature called columnar jointing, which looks like a giant honeycomb made out of rock.

The visitor center, where I worked, also has stunning views and features a grassy area that's perfect for stargazing.

Yosemite National Park is popular for a reason.

My favorite spot in Yosemite National Park is Cathedral Beach. Danielle Jackson

As someone who grew up in California, trips to Yosemite were a must. Yosemite is full of natural beauty, so it doesn't surprise me that it was one of the most-visited national parks in 2023.

My favorite spot to visit is Cathedral Beach, where I love to catch a glimpse of the landscape's reflections in the thin pool of water.

Visiting Craters of the Moon feels like stepping onto another planet.

Craters of the Moon is technically a national monument but is part of the National Park System. Tucker James/Shutterstock

Although Craters of the Moon is technically a national monument, it's part of the National Park System, so I'm including it on this list.

Located in Idaho, Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve is a favorite of mine that I think back on quite frequently.

The park is made up of dark-black volcanic rock called basalt, which gives it a unique look. Oftentimes, I'd hear folks mention that it reminded them of the landscape of a "Star Wars" movie.

With the acquisition of a free permit, visitors can explore inside caves called lava tubes. During my visit, I also had the opportunity to go on a ranger-led hike, which is an experience I highly recommend.

Congaree National Park is another park that's filled with natural beauty.

Congaree National Park was my go-to spot while I was in graduate school. Kelly vanDellen/Shutterstock

Located about 25 minutes from the capital of South Carolina, Congaree National Park was my go-to spot while I was in grad school.

The park doesn't charge an entrance fee, which I appreciated when I wanted to take a quick hike or explore the visitor's center.

This park is also unique in that it houses 81 different species of trees and is one of the most biodiverse forests in the US. If you're fond of forests and swamps, I'd definitely recommend visiting this hidden gem.

There's so much to see and do in Zion National Park.

Zion National Park is about a two-hour drive from Bryce Canyon. Marcia Straub/Getty Images

I've visited Zion National Park a few times, so it's no surprise it's one of my favorites. The rock landscapes are breathtaking, and the photos don't do the park justice.

Whether you're embarking on one of the more popular hikes like Angel's Landing or seeking out a lesser-known spot like the Watchman Trail, there's much to see and do.

As a bonus, Zion is about a two-hour drive from Bryce Canyon, making it easy to visit both parks in one trip.

