'I'm devastated': Officials react in horror to mass shooting in Akron

Local officials and others in the Northeast Ohio community reacted with horror at the news of an early Sunday morning shooting that left at least one person dead and 24 injured.

U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance 'praying for everyone involved'

U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, tweeted that his office "is monitoring the situation."

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this terrible shooting," Vance said. "We’re praying for everyone involved and that the death toll doesn’t rise."

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown expresses sympathy to 'those affected by the horrific shooting'

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, tweeted that his office is in contact with local officials regarding the mass shooting.

"My thoughts are with the victims and those affected by the horrific shooting in Akron," Brown stated. "We are continuing to monitor the situation. Grateful for the first responders who arrived on the scene quickly."

Akron-area U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes devastated by 'senseless act of violence'

U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, said in a statement to the media Sunday afternoon that she's "devastated to see this senseless act of violence in our Akron community," and pledged her office will assist where needed.

"My heart and prayers are with the victims, their families, and our entire community who are attempting to make sense of a senseless act of violence," Sykes said. "I’m grateful for the law enforcement officers who responded quickly to the scene, and I encourage anyone who may have any information to contact the authorities. Our community must work together to keep our neighborhoods safe from gun violence."

U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Warrensville Heights, called for gun safety legislation and providing more resources to communities impacted by gun violence.

"The pain of gun violence continues to be felt across Northeast Ohio and it’s sickening to see another mass shooting so close to home," Brown said. "People can’t live like this, fearful they won’t be safe at a block party, church, school or work. While we await more details on this shooting, it is abundantly clear we have a national problem, and have had one for decades."

Akron City Councilman Eric Garrett joins call for gun reforms

At-large Akron City Councilman Eric Garrett Sr. posted a statement Sunday encouraging residents to help authorities solve the case, and also said the shooting highlights the need for "comprehensive and sensible gun legislation."

"We must work towards enacting laws that prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future," Garrett said. "We must find a balance that respects the rights of responsible gun owners while prioritizing the safety of our communities."

Cleveland Cavaliers express support for community in wake of mass shooting

In a Tweet sent out Sunday, the Cleveland Cavs basketball organization expressed its horror over the shootings.

"Our hearts, love and support are with the individuals impacted by this horrific event," the Tweet stated. "We also send our thoughts and prayers to their families, friends and the entire Akron community. These senseless acts of gun violence have no place in our community here in Northeast Ohio."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron mass shooting leaves officials horrified, seeking answers