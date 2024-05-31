How an illuminated 'Arrows to Atoms' tower kicked off a celebration of Oklahoma at 50 years

On June 22, 1957, about 1,500 people gathered at the Oklahoma City fairgrounds to watch the 200-foot-tall "Arrows to Atoms" tower be illuminated.

The dedication of the "Arrows to Atoms" tower included flaming arrows being shot into the air, a band playing the national anthem and the appearance of Oklahoma Gov. Raymond Gary and actors John Howard and Joel McCrea. The trio were the ones who ceremoniously flipped a switch to illuminate the monument at the Oklahoma City fairgrounds.

About 1,500 people gathered to watch the lighting of the 200-foot-tall arrow intertwined with an atom, shaped out of aluminum.

The lighting of the "Arrows to Atoms" tower on April 22, 1957, kicked off what would be a seven-month celebration as Oklahoma marked its 50th birthday as a state.

A photo of the "Arrows to Atoms" tower was published on June 9, 1957, on the cover of The Daily Oklahoman Magazine.

The tower would become the "beacon" that would light the way to the Oklahoma Semi-Centennial Exposition set for June 14-July 7, 1957.

A variety of other events and observances would be held throughout the rest of the year.

