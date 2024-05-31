How an illuminated 'Arrows to Atoms' tower kicked off a celebration of Oklahoma at 50 years
The dedication of the "Arrows to Atoms" tower included flaming arrows being shot into the air, a band playing the national anthem and the appearance of Oklahoma Gov. Raymond Gary and actors John Howard and Joel McCrea. The trio were the ones who ceremoniously flipped a switch to illuminate the monument at the Oklahoma City fairgrounds.
About 1,500 people gathered to watch the lighting of the 200-foot-tall arrow intertwined with an atom, shaped out of aluminum.
The lighting of the "Arrows to Atoms" tower on April 22, 1957, kicked off what would be a seven-month celebration as Oklahoma marked its 50th birthday as a state.
More: What impact has Title IX had on women's sports? Women's College World Series a huge example
The tower would become the "beacon" that would light the way to the Oklahoma Semi-Centennial Exposition set for June 14-July 7, 1957.
A variety of other events and observances would be held throughout the rest of the year.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How Oklahoma celebrated 50 years of statehood in 1957