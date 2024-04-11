Illinois woman killed in Springfield crash identified

A 56-year-old woman from Wood River, Illinois, who died in a single-vehicle wreck in the 2800 block of East Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon has been identified.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Wednesday that DeAnn Romero died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, a preliminary autopsy indicated.

Romero was a passenger in the vehicle.

The wreck happened on East Lake Shore Drive near Old Carriage Way shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Springfield police said the vehicle was traveling east on East Lake Shore Drive and went off the roadway and hit a tree.

Romero was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was treated at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

The death remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the coroner's office.

