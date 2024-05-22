Illinois veterans recount memories of D-Day Invasion

June will mark a milestone in world history. On June 6, 1944, allied forces in World War II stormed the beaches of Normandy, France.

The code name was Operation Overlord but most of us know it as the D-Day Invasion. U-S troops suffered the biggest losses with 2600 casualties that day.

Two World War II veterans, Dick Rung and Stanley Spillar, live in Illinois. Rung is 99 years old. Spillar is 100. Eighty years have passed yet they still remember.

Rung served in the Navy as a machinist mate aboard an LCT, a Landing Craft Tank. He was part of a crew transporting equipment and army soldiers to Omaha beach June 6, 1944.

“I was 19 when I hit the beach,” he said.

They were in the second wave that morning and immediately took gunfire. Rung saved a photo of the damage from an armor piercing shell that tore through the captain’s quarters. He also kept a diary.

On his second day, Rung and a friend walked on the beach and into a shocking reality.

“We went by a pile of something … ” he said.

It was the bodies of fellow soldiers ripped apart in battle.

“It’s crazy. I said, ‘This is crazy,’ he said.

Rung would spend two months on Omaha Beach moving equipment, even guarding two German prisoners.

Spillar was 18.

“I was a combat medic and I used to assign me to the infantry,” he said. “There are a lot of things I can’t remember anymore.”

Spillar was among the 1942 graduating class of Army combat medics from Fort Robinson. Two days after the D-day Invasion, he found himself on Utah Beach tending to the wounded.

“It was kind of rough. Sometimes they’d drown, sometimes they’d shoot from up above, shells,” he said.

On the front line, Spillar’s job was to keep the wounded men alive until they could be moved to a safer location.

Spillar’s next 16 months of service in a convoy would take him through the Battle of the Bulge, into Germany liberating the Flossenburg Concentration Camp, then to Czechoslovakia at war’s end.

“The only thing that you thought about is that it was all over with and now you could go home and when you got home it was a hard time to adjust to the life at home,” Spillar said.

Like so many veterans, Spillar and Rung just wanted to move forward not talking about the war. Though Normandy was never far away.

“It’s not every day but sometimes because of the situation, I’m back in Normandy. Back in Normandy. The noises,” Runge said.

Spillar returned home to Chicago, used the G-I bill to become a dental lab technician and eventually owned a business. He married and raised four children who have gone on to raise their own.

Rung and his wife, Dotty, just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. They raised two children, a family also grown in numbers. He retired after 28 years as a Political Science and History Professor at Wheaton College

Rung has visited Normandy three times. This June will be his fourth trip provided by the California-based Best Defense Foundation, a non-profit that brings veterans back to the battlefields.

Spillar returned twice including for the 60th Anniversary. Their road back may have been met with difficult memories, but they returned as survivors who, 80 years later, have lived a life filled with love, family and peace.

Listening to the stories of these living legends is even more important when you consider these numbers. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there are just over 119,000 World War II veterans still living in the United States. That’s less than one percent of the 16 million Americans who served.

