Illinois Summer EBT program set to help feed kids through summer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is now one of the first states to provide additional food support to over 1 million children through the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer plan.

Governor JB Pritzker announced the plan’s approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday. Some children rely on their schools to provide them with regular meals, which means that summertime can lead to experiences with hunger and anxiety. The Summer EBT program aims to help keep disadvantaged children fed during summer months.

The program is the first of its kind to launch in Illinois in more than half a century.

“My goal from the beginning has been to make Illinois the best state in the nation to raise a family and that begins with our children having everything they need to learn and grow,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “I’m proud to celebrate another major step forward in that pursuit, as we become one of the first states in the nation to launch the new federal Summer EBT program. To the USDA and all our partners here today, from the federal government to our essential local food banks, thank you for joining us to celebrate this historic moment and your tireless dedication in the fight to end hunger.”

Money needed to alleviate hunger reaches most in 20 years: EIF, Feeding America

The Illinois State Board of Education is working with schools to ensure that low-income families can easily apply for Summer EBT – though most eligible candidates will not need to. Eligible households should expect one-time $120 issuances and notices to be sent out at the end of August.

“The Summer EBT program is a transformative initiative that takes the challenges of child hunger and economic barriers to quality nutrition head-on,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “By ensuring our children have access to a balanced, healthy diet, we are setting them up for success in school, in their personal lives, and beyond.”

The Illinois State Board of Education is working with schools to ensure that low-income families can easily apply for Summer EBT – though most eligible candidates will not need to.

The Illinois Department of Human Services said eligibility verification will not be available until late June, so they urge families to explore alternative options in the meantime. Parents can contact their child’s school for meal services, or find a nearby food assistance site by calling 800-359-2163 or texting “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.